…Boats, equipment scrapped for sale

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, has closed the Continental Shipyard Limited, CSL, its technical outfit in the ship repair operations.

Vanguard Maritime Report gathered that the entire work-force has been laid off and paid off while only four workers were left behind to reconcile all taxes and levies that are due to the government.

It was observed that as at the time of filling this report, the entire building housing the former company was completely empty just as the former Managing Director, Mr. Moshe, has been redeployed to a sister company, Depasa Limited as Technical Manager.

Sources at the NPA told our Correspondent that the Authority had to wound down the company because it stopped making profit.

It was also gathered that all water crafts and other equipment have been scrapped and put up for sale.

The source also said that the relationship between the NPA and CSL has long been severed for over a year.

Effort to get comments from the Nigeria Customs Service was futile as the Spokesman for the agency, Mr. Joseph Atta, a Comptroller of Customs, said that he was aware of the issue and direct our Correspondent to the Commands.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Nasiru Ibrahim, General Manger, Corporate and Strategic Communication department of the Nigerian Ports Authority, said that he was aware of the matter and promised to get back to our Correspondent after carrying out his own internal investigation.