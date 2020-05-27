NPA senior staff empowers members, others with COVID-19 PPEs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA branch has empowered its members and other staff with Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, worth N9.5 million as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic in the port industry.

Disclosing this in Lagos, President of the association, Abubakar Abdullahi, said that the PPEs which comprise hand gloves, hand sanitisers, face mask and Vitamin C, have been distributed to their members and some other staff of NPA in Onne, Warri, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Lagos.

Abdullahi who was represented by the Secretary General, Akinola Bodunde, noted that the items were distributed in two batches, with the first batch of PPEs worth N4 million distributed last month.

The second batch worth N5.5 million was distributed to the various ports last week for onward dispatch to members, junior staff as well as some management staff.

Items in the second batch, according to Abdullahi, include 100 cartons of hand sanitisers and 96 cartons of vitamin C with each carton containing 30 bottles of 100 tablets each.

The SSASCGOC boss explained that apart from Apapa and Tin-can Island ports, Ports and Terminal Multiple Purpose Limited, PTML and Continental Shipyard Limited, CSL, also benefitted from items. He further noted that this was part of the Association’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Abdullahi explained that the NPA management with whom the association works closely, appreciated the effort of the association, noting that SSASCGOC will continue to partner with the NPA management to help meet its mandate.

