By Elizabeth Osayande

A Nigerian young man, Isaac Omoyele has set a record for opening the first Co-working Hub in Ajegunle to assist entrepreneurs and artisans have conducive environment to thrive better, and gain global recognition.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard Newspaper, Omoyele, the founder of Dream from the Slum Empowerment Initiative, a non governmental organization committed to using education, empowerment and mentorship to make the aspirations of those living in slums a reality, stated that the hub called Ajegunle Co-working hub was his gift to Ajegunle, a place he said made him.

He added that the Hub launched to mark his birthday, aside being the best gift he was giving to hiscommunity, would employ close to 12 persons.

” It is a wealth creation space where people can come into a serene environment, work and create wealth. ” He said.

His words: ” Today, we are having the official opening of the Ajegunle Co-working Hub, which is aimed at creating an enabling environment for artisans and entrepreneurs in Ajegunle. Recall that Covid-19 has taught people a whole lot including staying at home to work. However, a lot of entrepreneurs are not disciplined enough. So, the whole idea is create space away from home that can still feel like an office environment. It creates something of excellence even in rural area of Ajegunle.

” The hub boast of a training hall of excellent standard; a conference room that can take about 25 persons; a meeting room that can accommodate six people; and private offices as most times, people here when they have meeting with their clients, go to eateries. This place is more decent and conducive. We also have private offices. Then, the big Co-working hub that can take 10 entrepreneurs or artisans at a time. We also have a skill acquisition space too for difference skills. We also hope to use the space also to help teenage mothers with skills as they deserve a second chance in life. ” Omoyele noted.

On the reason behind his NGO, the founder, Dream from the Slum Empowerment Initiative, explained that:” I actually grew in Ajegunle, and as a child, I had a lot of challenges from the home. From dropping out of school, to not having a balance diet, or even going to school or bed on empty stomach. I also dropped out of school but got a better life because someone gave me a full scholarship. Since than, I determined that I have to pay back this scholarship, this has been my drive. So beyond just helping children, I understand that these children go back to their parents that do not have jobs.

“So we are thinking of ways of making their parents self reliance. We help some of these parents with skills. However, they need to be set up. The hub will bridge the gap. So, if we have all the equipment, that is after we have trained them, they will have a space where they can bring in their job with little or no fee at all.

For instance, over the years, the NGO has impacted over 50,000 beneficiaries in Ajegunle through our different projects. We currently run the only indigenous food bank in Ajegunle where we provide daily meal, both cooked and raw one to people living here.

“The Food Bank idea started in March, 2020 during coronavirus pandemic. And we are being providing food to residents in Ajegunle until today. During the outbreak, we are giving them , breakfast, lunch and dinner. Now, we do a meal a da

“We also have an initiative where out-of-school children go back to school. We run a tuition free school for them. Here we get individuals to pay for them to actually be in school at no cost. Our own is to reduce the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. So,far, we have taken over 150 children out of the street.