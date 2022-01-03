By Dapo Akinrefon

The Chinese community in Nigeria recently donated to the low income earners and orphanage homes.

The event is the continuation of the family support programme which the group tagged “Sharing love without borders.”

The group moved from the slum in Ajegunle to the slum in Oworosoki, gifting low income earners with bags of rice, 25 litres of groundnut oil, cartons of Noddles, spaghetti, face mask and other household items.

Thereafter, the group moved to Bethesda Home For The Blind, Surulere, where 10 bags of 50kg rice, 4 bags of 25kg rice, 7 gallons of 25 litres groundnut oil, packs of spaghettis, cartons of Noddles, face mask and a cheque of 500 thousand naira.

The Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, who led some members of the Chinese community said: “This is not the first time, around 2017, the Chinese community purchased a giant Mikano generator, computers, musical equipment and lots of other things to this orphanage. We live and conduct our businesses here in Nigeria, so this is our way of showing love to the communities that host.”

Also a member of the Chinese community, Loi Eng Koon said: “We the Chinese community in Nigeria wish to express our love to every Nigerian, whether you are black or white, whether you are a muslim or a Christian, we wish you all a prosperous new year.”

In appreciation, the director of the school, Chioma Ohakwe thanked the Chinese community for their continuous support saying; “Today, we are very happy because we started 2022 with humongous gift items, cash and equipment. If we take you around the school, you see that almost everything we are living in with is bought by Chinese community in Nigeria, thank you is not enough, than to say prayers for and their business, we are very grateful.”

Chinese community in Nigeria regularly supports Nigerian students with scholarship, the low income families and helping the youths to attain their height in sporting activities.

