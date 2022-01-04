Humanitarian acts are major in helping the less-privileged survive & form a part of their growth process & progress in the society.

Few influential individuals made an impact in the society in the year 2021 & their actions haven’t gone unnoticed.Due to this, popular media platform, West Africans On Point has decided to recognize the efforts of these humanitarian heros

Africa’s biggest real estate mogul, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo will be honoured at this special event for providing support to the needy during the year, growing businesses & lending a shoulder to those who need support.

He has also been instrumental to the success & progress of new entrants in the real estate sector.

Chief Henry Iyke will also be celebrated alongside Ambassador KIngsley Oguns & Ambassador Samson Bolarin.Chief Henry Iyke is the chairman of Ifenalaife Foundation, a foundation which supports & gives back to the community.He also puts premium value on education & does his best to project that in his state of origin, Anambra regularly.

He is behind the highly coveted Anambra state mathematics & Igbo quiz competition.The astute businessman has also helped hundreds of people & families in his hometown & earned a reputation as the people’s man

Ambassador Kingsley Oguns who is the CEO of Kings Luxury homes & Ambassador Samson Folarin, the CEO of Three ace oil have constantly given back to the society through their companies and being major donors to the West Africans on point foundation.

Amb. Oguns has supported feeding outreaches for the needy in Lagos & Ondo states asides taking care of hospital bills of pregnant mothers and their kids.Amb.Bolarin has also done the latter while contributing majorly to the valentine’s feeding project in Oyo state.

These outstanding men of honor will be celebrated at a top notch event in March, while in the company of their associates & friends.

The West Africans humanitarian honors is set to be a grand affair where the elites will converge & get recognized as they are well-deserving.It promises to be a great one.