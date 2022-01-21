By Adeola Badru

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has warned the Federal Government not to go ahead with any plan to remove subsidy thereby leading to increase in price of petroleum products in the country.

The association in a statement issued on Friday, by the Zone D Coordinator, Comrade Fiyinfoluwa Tegbe and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe, respectively, said it would take decisive measures to resist the removal, stating that the removal of subsidy is nothing but an attempt to further oppressed the Nigerian masses.

Towards its preparation to resist the removal, it disclosed that an emergency Senate meeting of the members in the South West has been fixed to mobilise stakeholders, leaders and other cadres ahead of the struggle, insisting that folding arms when danger looms will be a great setback to the students’ constituency.

The association in the statement titled: ‘Hike in fuel price: A scar we battle so hard to endure”, said rather than the government fulfilling its promise of alleviating the suffering of the people it is adding to it, stating that the time has come for the Nigerian students to take their destiny into their hands and resist unjust policy of government.

The statement reads: “It is a great disappointment that the government we submit our rights of governing us to in return for better security and welfare have become a big disappointment such that it is more interested in adding more to the suffering of the people.”

“It is our hope that the federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari, would listen to the voice of reason and drop the idea of going ahead with removing fuel subsidy, however we are more than prepared to resist the unjust policy in the interest of not only the generality of Nigerian students but the entire populace of the country.”