By Fumi Komolafe

Congratulations! Happy New Year! In the name of Jesus, this is a year of multiple celebrations for you and your family in Jesus name.

Brethren, you and I have cause to thank the Almighty God. That we are alive to witness the New Year is by the special Grace of the Almighty God.

Why won’t you thank God? Covid 19 of whatever variant has not snuffed life out of you. Kidnappers have not gotten hold of your life, you didn’t die in any accident though you made many trips, you fell ill and God healed you, many issues that could have taken your life away, failed because our God, the giver of life preserved you. Hallelujah!

Today, many churches will hold thanksgiving services to celebrate life. Be a part of it.

No challenge should stop anyone from praising and giving thanks to the LORD at all times.

This year, either the enemy likes it or not, double celebration is your portion this year.

2022 has figure two in three places, that for you should mean multiple blessings. This may sound illogical to you but it is what you believe and pray for that you will receive.

By the power of the Most High God, I believe that God will soak you life with blessings beyond your imagination this year in Jesus name.

Brethren, many of those who had the yoke of barrenness broken last year, were not pregnant in 2020. Many were not ever pregnant at the beginning of 2021 yet the Lord gave them joy unspeakable before the end of 2021.

If it happened to them, it can happen to you.

Brothers and Sisters, we must not begin the year with lamentation. Rather, the year for us should begin with rejoicing in the presence of the Lord at all times.

If you prayed and fasted last year but you are yet to conceive, don’t let that bother you. Why? You are not the Almighty God that determines times and seasons.

Be assured that your prayer and fasting are not in vain.

God is definitely working on your case. You may not have physical evidence yet but it will soon manifest in Jesus name.

Brethren, it is not only today that you praise the Lord. Be known for giving thanks and praises to the Lord.

Sing until your mockers begin to ask what is wrong with you? They do not know and will never know that you are experiencing the joy of the LORD.

You are probably familiar with the story of King Jehoshaphat and the conspiracy against him by kings with well-fortified armies. Jehoshaphat prayed, he cried unto the Lord but his victory came when he changed his strategy from prayer to praises.

Our authority is found in 2nd Chronicles 20 vs. 21 &22: (KJV) “ And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the LORD, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the LORD; for his mercy endureth forever.

And when they began to sing and to praise, the LORD set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten”.

From this passage, we see that Praise could be a weapon in a battle especially physical battles that have spiritual origin.

This year, either the enemy likes it or not, the LORD will rise for you. It will happen sooner that you expect in Jesus name.

King Jehoshaphat changed strategy; you may also need to change your method of praying. You too can will the battle with Praises like Jehoshaphat.

If for the better part of last year, you prayed and allowed challenges to overwhelm you, this year, people should see a different you.

Brothers and Sisters, cast the challenge out of you mind and begin to rejoice in the Lord with praises.

I’ll share with you the story of a lady, a Christian, at that time not a born-again Christian.

Due to the pressure from her in-laws and her relations, she went to consult an herbalist. The herbalist looked at her and told her that her countenance was so sad. He told her that no baby would come into that kind of woman. Besides, he told her to go and stop quarrels with her husband. According to him, no child would like to be born into a home that lacks peace.

Finally, the man told her, that the reason for her barrenness was the influence of household witches.

He told her that they are her very close relations and that of her husband and he is unable to over power them.

Finally, he told them to go to those shouting Hallelujah! In other words, he directed them to go to a living church.

What does not tell you? It simply means that the forces of darkness know that there is a Superior Power in God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.

That was the last time; the couple visited the herbalist or any other. She and her husband turned fully to God. She gave her life to Christ.

Today, she is a mother of single and multiple babies.

King David also testified to the power of Praises in Psalm 22 vs. 2&3: “ O my God, I cry in the day time, but thou hearest not, and in the night season, and am not silent.

But thou art holy, O thou that inhabitest the praises of Israel”.

A closer study of this Psalm shows a King David, worried that he had prayed and fasted and it seems God wasn’t answering.

He changed strategy and moved to Praises.

Our evidence is seen in Psalm 34 vs. 1-5: “ I will bless the LORD at all times: his praise shall continually be in my mouth.

My soul shall make her boast in the LORD; the humble shall hear thereof, and be glad.

O magnify the LORD with me, and let us exalt his name together.

I sought the LORD, and he heard me, and delivered me from all my fears”.

Fear not, God is working on your case.

If you think singing has nothing to do with the termination of barrenness, you are wrong.

Isaiah 54 vs. 1-3: “ Sing, O barren, thou that didst not bear; break forth into singing, and cry aloud, thou that didst not travail with child: for more are the children of the desolate than the children of the married wife, saith the LORD.

Enlarge the place of thy tent, and let them stretch forth the curtains of thine habitations: spare not, lengthen thy cords, and strengthen thy stakes;

For thou shalt break forth on the right hand and on the left; and thy seed shall inherit the Gentiles, and make the desolate cities to be inhabited”.

This should give you an assurance that God is able to give you multiple babies.

As you continue to worship and sing praises unto the Lord, He will rise for you and those challenges will become history.

Brothers and Sisters, I admonish you to declare 2022 as your year of celebration.

Worship the Lord even when there is no one playing music.

Dance to your own music in your room and very soon, others will join you to celebrate to the glory of God.

This is your celebration in Jesus name.

Happy New Year!

It shall be a year of fruitfulness, Joy and Peace in Jesus name. As you Praise the Lord, no force on earth would be able to stop you in Jesus name.

Together, we shall have reasons to celebrate this year.

Shalom!

