By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Jos-based Malcomines Polo team has again emerged the champion of the annual Jos International Polo tournament.

The team which was the defending champion, won the 2021/2022 edition as they beat their opponent, Keffi Pony in a keenly contested match on Sunday evening which ended 7 against four and half.

The eight days tournament had seen not less than 33 teams and 130 players jostle for glory in the NASCO Group Nigeria-sponsored event held at the Hassan Katsina Polo field in Jos.

The teams were from Abuja, Kaduna, Yola, Zaria, Minna, Argungu, Maiduguri, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Abuja and Keffi and the Acting President, Jos Polo Federation, Edward Fom, noted the polo fiesta which was a success had the support of the Plateau State government, Malco Minor Metals, NASCO and other stakeholders.

The Corporate and Communications Advisor, NASCO Group, Haroun Audu, stated the “Annual Jos Polo Tournament is an important plank through which the worldview of oneness, inclusion, hard work, resilience, excellence and fair play, can be best mainstreamed into the lives and consciousness of the youth.

“NASCO’s almost half a century dedication in supporting sports, and the game of Polo in Jos Plateau State and across Nigeria, is thus aimed to amplify the values of love, togetherness and devotion to bring out the best of our shared humanity, particularly amongst our young people.”

At the commencement of the final match, Keffi Pony, were awarded one and half goal, for their handicap, but the skillful team play by Hamisu Buba (+4), and Argentine player Aleiro Alegburo Aramburu (+6), led by team captain Murtala Ahmadu Laushi (+1), and Fernando Munez (+3), the Malcomines outclassed quartet of Pony’s Ahmad Wadada (+1), Aliyu Tijani (+2), Abdulmalik Badamasi (+3) and Argentine player Santiago Marambio (+6).

Malcomines proprietor who doubles as the team captain, Murtala Ahmadu Laushi, expressed delight that his team has retained its trophy, having emerged the overall winner of the week-long event.

He added they will continue to invest in the game, recruit and encourage young talents to join the game as well as promote peaceful coexistence among the people.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, represented by Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Yusuf Gagdi, assured that the government will continue to support the game of Polo, due to its potential to promote tourism and economic prosperity.

He commended the Nigerian Polo Federation (NPF), the leadership of the Jos Polo Club, as well as NASCO Group of Companies for consistently hosting and sponsoring the tournament, promising to give a N5m donation to support the course.

Participants went home with various prizes as the event which attracted Polo enthusiasts from within and outside the State, including ranking Emirs and Chiefs ended.