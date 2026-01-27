2027: Tinubu, Mutfwang will win Plateau overwhelmingly – Yilwatda

Yilwatda

By Clifford Ndujihe and Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has assured President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State of his support so they can win their elections in 2027.

Yilwatda gave the assurance on Tuesday at the Polo field in Jos, during the official welcome of Governor Mutfwang to the APC.

In his speech at the event, he noted that the day is significant as it makes the party stronger and better, stressing that the party is poised to promote social justice and equity.

He said, “APC is today stronger, better, more united. Social justice and equity will be promoted in the State in line with the motto of the Party. Our coming together and being united will bring the needed peace in the State.

“The time is now to move Plateau State forward, our broom will sweep the entire Plateau into the APC, sweep disunity away from Plateau. APC has 29 governors and expecting more.

“I want to assure you that President Bola Tinubu and Governor Caleb Mutfwang will win Plateau State overwhelmingly. I will support them wholeheartedly for a second term in 2027…”

Responding, Governor Mutfwang commended Yilwatda for being his “number one supporter” and declared, “There’s no vacancy in Little Ray field.”

He assured that with his coming into the party with his supporters, “We have not come to take over but to add value,” as “we didn’t defect but realigned for the good of Plateau State.”

He added that “President Bola Tinubu can rely on Plateau and the North Central for support.”

Earlier, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and the Plateau State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, in their respective messages, described the event as historic.

Akpabio, who spoke on behalf of the senators, said, “Professor Nentawe has started well and delivered Plateau to the APC. The governor will conquer the Government House in Plateau in 2027. People who expressed doubts about the APC should trust that the governor will not mislead you.”

Abbas stated, “The governor joining the party has brought unity to the state; it will also bring progress.”

He advised the governor, as the leader of the party, to “embrace reconciliation, brotherhood, be a father to all and give everyone a sense of belonging.”

Uzodimma, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, noted it was a great pleasure to welcome the governor and maintained the APC is “a strong, bold, and courageous family that will bring renewed hope to the State.”

Also, Governor Sule, on behalf of the governors of the North Central zone, expressed joy that the entire zone is now united in one party and “Governor Mutfwang has made a right choice to join the Party, Tinubu will win the zone easily as no team can beat the team of Tinubu and Shettima.”