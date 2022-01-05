M.C. Smart originally known as Joseph Oche is a Nigerian master of ceremony, hype man, actor.

The sensational entertainer hails from Benue state, Nigeria. Since kicking off his entertainment career at an early age, M.C. smart has only grown in stature and popularity sharing the stage with many of Nigeria greats including wiz kid, 2baba and many more.

M.C. smart hails from Benue state, where he started his career as a show anchor.

His early days in the entertainment business will see him as a well renowned master of the ceremony since his high school days and through to the university where it was certain that nothing could stop the entertainment phenom.

According to the energetic lad, when speaking to the media a few years back upon his strategic move to the city of Lagos, making it to the top of the game is his only ambition and the star MC

have done nothing short of that.

The past year have seen M.C. smart as one of the big names in Nigeria entertainment where he hosted many events and even organized some block buster events himself across the country.

From Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Benue his home town, 2021 can be summarized as win for the star man.

With well-known associates like 2 Baba, Magnito, Ike of Big brother, Craze Clown, Dotun and an endless list of movers and shakers in the entertainment circle.

The actor, MC and hype sensation is not slowing down as he continues to showcase a positive amount of energy almost every night throughout the festive season.

One can say with certainty the entertainer is now one of the biggest names in Nigeria entertainment.