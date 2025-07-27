I minister through my music, business, life — Singer, Visionz

Dooyum Terna, fondly known in entertainment and business circles as Visionz, is fast becoming a household name in Nigeria’s creative and entrepreneurial landscape. Born in Gboko, Benue State, the proud Tiv native is making impact on multiple fronts—as an artist, businessman, minister, and event MC.

A man of deep faith, Visionz places his spiritual calling at the center of everything he does. “The Lord JESUS is my number one mentor,” he affirmed, a statement that underscores his unique blend of ministry and creativity.

Not just content with preaching the gospel, Visionz also channels his energy into interpreting scripture and spreading inspirational messages through multimedia content. His online ministry is growing steadily, resonating with a generation hungry for both truth and authenticity.

In entertainment, Visionz wears many hats: singer, MC, and record label owner. He is building a name in music with a sound that draws from his cultural roots while embracing contemporary rhythms. Through his label, he also mentors and promotes upcoming artists, keeping the flame of originality alive in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene.

On the business front, Visionz is the founder and CEO of G.Tight Enterprise, a respected brand known for professional auto bodywork and spray painting. His entrepreneurial pursuits extend into real estate, where he is building a reputation for smart investments and property development.

From the pulpit to the paint shop, from recording studios to real estate transactions, Visionz is redefining what it means to be multi-dimensional in modern Nigeria. “I believe life is too short to walk just one lane,” he said, “so I walk many—with purpose and passion.”

With a growing influence that spans industries and communities, Dooyum Terna (Visionz) remains a compelling example of talent anchored by faith, vision, and relentless drive.