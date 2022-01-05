By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has decried the increasing rate of single-use plastics, pet bottles, polystyrene and other non-biodegradable wastes in different parts of the state, saying there was urgent need to revert the trend with the encouragement of reusable plastics or biodegradable materials.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of The Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Belinda Odeneye, stated this during the official launch of ban on single-use plastic among staff of LASEPA.

She said all hands must be on deck to guarantee quality health for the citizenry while also reducing the rate of some avoidable loss of lives caused by polluted environments.

Odeneye appreciated LASEPA for championing the advocacy on reusable plastics and for setting the pace for environmental sustainability for emulation by other Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the state government.

She said: “The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has a Plastic Waste Management Policy in place, we also have a recycling Bank for plastic wastes within its premises where people can exchange their plastic wastes for money”.

She urged residents to be mindful of the health implications of their attitudes to the environment, saying all unhealthy environmental attitudes have a vicious cycle effect on the lives of every resident.

LASEPA General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe said LASEPA being the agency in charge of environmental protection is leading its talk with the launch of ban on Single plastic use among its staff.

Fasawe said: “Today, I will be handing over some dispensers as well as some reusable items to all the departments and units as my personal contribution to this campaign on ban of single use of plastic by LASEPA.”

