Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong is saddened by the killing of three people at Rafin Bauna, Bassa local government area and subsequently mandated security agencies in the State to “go after the assailants” who attacked and killed the people on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.

Governor Lalong who condemned the act, described the attack as “yet another callous attempt by the enemies of peace to begin the new year with violence,” stressing, “the Government will resist such attempts with all resources available to it.”

The governor equally warned kidnappers to leave the state as “anyone who is caught and convicted for kidnapping will face the death penalty.”

The warning may not be unconnected with the recent spate of incidents which have seen the kidnapping of a traditional ruler, a former local government Chairman, a lecturer with the State University and two other citizens within a space of eight days.

Speaking at the Catholic Cathedral at Shendam, the Governor in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham said “… security report available indicates that the victims were on their way from Dutsen Kura to Rafin Bauna when they were ambushed and killed by assailants who are at large.”

He asked the security agencies to “conduct thorough investigation and ensure that the assailants are fished out and brought to justice” as “the Government is more than ever committed to making life difficult for criminals.”

The Governor sympathised with the families of the victims and assured them that justice will be done.

Meanwhile, he also reassured the citizens of the State that “the Government will increase its fight against all kinds of crimes especially kidnapping which has become a greater threat to peace and security of the citizens.”

