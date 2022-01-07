Dr. Chikelo Ejikeme, Group Managing Director, LAC Construction and Properties Development Limited

Nigeria’s leading real estate company and ranked among the top ten real estate companies to watch in 2022, LAC Construction and Properties Development Limited have launched a flagship soft mortgage scheme designed to make homeownership, mostly for first-time prospective home buyers, easier and faster.

Established in 2006, LAC construction is focused on eradicating the inherent shortages in Nigeria’s housing sector by providing affordable homes for everyone in the society who desires to have a home. Its major center of attention is to harmonize, network, and partner with various industries and individuals to achieve equitable access to housing and other real estate assets.

The company notes that LAC construction bridges the gap between citizens with minimal income or capital base and their rich and comfortable counterparts and takes pride in creating calculative opportunities for individual and corporate bodies to own properties in choice locations in Nigeria.

The soft mortgage scheme offers ownership opportunities for houses and lands and repayment options ranging between three to eighteen months duration. The scheme is a Wellcome Relief for Property Ownership and Real Estate Management in Nigeria

According to Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of LAC Construction, Dr. Chikelo Ejikeme “It’s no mean feat getting the right deals in the property market. One of the basic factors for consideration asides availability of homes is budget. This is why LAC Construction is not just after commissions and sales but about offering valuable services and advisory when the need arises. The housing deficit in Nigeria is the motivation behind the establishment of LAC Construction and Development.

“To eradicate the housing deficit and increase homeownership, LAC Construction soft mortgage scheme on houses and lands range between three to eighteen months repayment duration. This allows every investor to own properties of their own and it is very flexible.

“With operations that cut across the commercial, e-retail, and residential property spectrum and real Estate consultancy /advisory sector, LAC Construction offers the welcome relief most Nigerian prospective homeowners have been waiting for”.

Recently, LAC Construction and Property Development Company Ltd GMD, Dr. Chikelo Ejikeme, was honored with a Doctorate Degree by the European American University, Commonwealth of the Dominican Republic in recognition of his outstanding contributions in real estate development.