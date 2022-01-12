By Chinonso Alozie

The legal team of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has written to the British High Commission, requesting that the commission should send delegates to monitor the court proceedings on the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, coming up next week 18 January 2022.

The Lead Counsel to IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this to Vanguard in Owerri, on Wednesday.

He said their request was to ensure that their client, Kanu would be given a fair trial, adding that the British government owes it as a “sacred duty” to ensure that Kanu who is a British citizen gets a fair and just trial.

He also raised an alarm alleging that Kanu’s case has a “political undercurrent.”

As captured by Vanguard from Ejiofor’s statement, “We act as Barristers and Solicitors to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we write this request to Her Excellency, on behalf of our client and with his consent and authority, may we respectively notify Her Excellency, criminal proceedings in respect to the 7-count amended charge preferred against our client and pending at the Federal High court division in Abuja, is due to continue on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January, 2022.

“Given the foregoing, may we gratefully please request Her Excellency to send representatives of the High Commission to observe the proceedings of the court on those adjourned dates and on any other date to which further proceedings in the cause may be adjourned until the matter may be disposed of.

“The need to ensure that our client is giving a fair trial has compelled us to make this request. The British government owes our client, a British citizen, a sacred duty to ensure that the whole process of his trial is fair and just in all circumstances.

“It must be remembered that his purported indictment on criminal charges has a political undercurrent. This fact impels all truly democratic countries of the world.”

