The International Scholars Initiative (iSI) has opened applications for the latest edition of the scholarship program on January 3, 2022.

The application period will run through February 4, 2022.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary, Olufemi Nelson Fajolu; Fahidat Gbadamosi, Operations Manager; Dr. Olukunle Ojeleye, and V.P. Operations, iSI.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the organization’s website at ischolarinitiative.org for details and to submit their applications.

i-Scholar Initiative seeks to mentor and empower young African students in fulfilling their dreams to pursue graduate studies via access to fully funded scholarships in world-class foreign universities by leveraging the networks of partnering members.

Since its inception in 2019, with a strategic investment of tens of thousands of US Dollars, the organization has offered scholarships and unparalleled mentorship to scores of Nigerians, many of whom are studying in various international graduate schools today.

All inquiries should be sent to [email protected]