By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In a continuous effort to improve security in the country, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday 26 January, 2022 paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Speaking at the Government House Kano, Gen Yahaya stated that he was in the state on a working visit to 3 Brigade Kano and Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) Falgore, where the ongoing 82 Regular Recruit Intake screening exercise into the Nigerian Army (NA) is being conducted.

He expressed appreciation of the Nigerian Army to the Government and people of Kano state for their support to NA formations and Units in Kano state, particularly, NABFC in Falgore forest.

He added, that the facility has become a veritable training ground for troops of the NA and potential recruits.

Governor Ganduje in his remarks commended the COAS for his sterling leadership qualities in the command and administration of the NA.

He pledged his continuous support to the NA and gave assurance of commencement of phase II of the state government’s support to NABFC.

In a similar development, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero called on all well-meaning Nigerians to throw their weight behind the Nigerian Army and other security agencies tackling the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The Royal father made the clarion call, while receiving the COAS at his palace in Kano even as he pointed out that citizens engagement and support are crucial for operational success.

He commended the Nigerian Army for the sacrifices and relentless efforts of its troops in the pursuit of peace and security in Kano and the nation in general.

The Royal father also offered prayers for troops of the NA, as well as other security agencies, especially those who lost their lives in the fight against insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

The COAS was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Kabiru Muhktar, Provost Marshal