…As police arrest father for impregnating daughter

By Samuel Oyadongha

A 14-year-old girl, who is a Junior Secondary School 3 student, allegedly impregnated by her father reportedly told the police that she is in love with him.

The 38-year-old father, Baridap Needman, was arrested by police operatives in Bayelsa State at the Yenizue-Gene suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital following a formal complaint from the state Gender Advocacy group, Gender Response Initiative Team (GRIT) led by Dise Ogbise.

According to Dise Ogbise and Mrs Mary Accrah Pekeowei, the GRIT was tipped off by a concerned neighbour, who noticed that the victim was five months pregnant and the father was responsible for the pregnancy.

Vanguard learned that the arrested man started violating his daughter when she was seven years by fingering her.

But the abuse got worse when the victim’s mother died a few years ago as the suspect was said to have replaced his deceased wife with his daughter on his matrimonial bed.

It was further gathered that while the 14-year-old girl was sleeping with the father on the bed, the two younger brothers were made to sleep on the floor.

However, policemen at the Ekeki Police Station, where the case was reported, were taken aback when the pregnant teenager declared that she was in love with her accused father.

Chairperson of the GRIT, Dise Ogbise, confirmed to newsmen in Yenagoa that the advocacy group will collaborate with the Ministry of Women Affairs to offer psycho-social support to the victim and ensure that she is well-taken care of until delivery.

She said: “Abortion is not an option and the two brothers have been handed to their family member for proper care.

“The girl will be in government custody and she needs to go back to school. Her dream is to be a musician and we will encourage her.”

Also speaking, Mrs Mary Accrah Pekeowei, called on residents of the state to be vigilant and alert the GRIT and other gender advocacy groups in the state of any case of girl child violation or molestation in any form.

She said: “Members of the public should always speak up and reach out to relevant authorities.”