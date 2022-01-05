Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the failed jailbreak attempt at Ile-Ife custodial facility in Osun state, the Controller of Corrections in the state, Olanrewaju Amoran has disclosed how it foiled the plan escape.

Some inmate at the custodial centre on Tuesday, attempted to escape from the facility but for the prompt intervention of security operatives leading to the shooting of four inmates.

Amoran, in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olusola Adeotan, disclosed that the uprisal started shortly after the inmate began their daily routine exercise around 11:48am, when some inmate attacked officers on duty.

The statement reads further, “at about 1148 hours, during a routine open-out of inmates for daily exercises, the inmates in a particular cell attacked the officers on duty and succeeded in breaking out more inmates from other cells.

“Having overpowered the officers due to their large number, they surged towards the main gate in a bid to break out from jail.

“While the officers trapped within the yard where being manhandled, the ensuing confrontation between the escaping inmates and the armed personnel on guard duty resulted in four (4) of the inmates being imobilised. They were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Two (2) of the injured inmates later lost their lives while the remaining 2 are still in the hospital responding to treatment”.

It added that Amoran later went round to assess the situation and assured members of the public that the inmates are in safe custody and normalcy has returned to the yard while investigation is ongoing.

“The Controller, on behalf of Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa mni, appreciates other sister security agencies, for their swift response to support officers and men of the service”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria