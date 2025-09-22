NCoS halts drug smuggling attempt at Kuje Prisons

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS, Federal Capital Territory FCT Command, has foiled an attempt to smuggle suspected psychoactive drugs into the Medium Security Custodial Centre MSCC, Kuje.

A statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Adamu Samson Duza, said the incident occurred on Saturday around 12:45pm when a visitor, identified as Njimogu Ikedi, tried to sneak in substances concealed in his clothing.

According to the statement, Mr Ikedi, who posed as a visitor to one of the inmates, had items suspected to be cannabis sativa and other psychoactive substances hidden in his shorts, worn like a diaper.

However, the contraband was detected during a routine search by officers on duty.

The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Christopher Peter Jen, immediately ordered the suspect’s arrest and directed that he be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.

Jen warned visitors against attempting to smuggle illicit substances into custodial centres, stressing that such schemes would always be uncovered by vigilant personnel.

He also urged members of the public to support the Service’s efforts to reform and rehabilitate offenders in order to enhance public safety.