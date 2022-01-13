By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Three people abducted in a private hostel, housing some students of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi on Thursday, escaped from their abductors before they were picked by security agents at Nding community of the local government area.

This is even as the authority of the institution which hitherto denied the two kidnapped girls, now tenants saying, contrary t initial information they got, they later found out that the two girls were students while the boy was not.

The Polytechnic’s image maker, Matthew Dokotri who earlier told this medium the abducted persons were not students, however, apologized, saying, “we did not get this information at that time. The girls are our students but the boy is not. These have been confirmed.”

Dokotri also revealed, “The people that abducted them tied them in the bush and fell asleep. Probably they took too much drugs. The people were able to untie the ropes and ran away. They went to nearby village to report and the people called the Police. That was how the Police picked them up. One of the girls is in the Social Services Department and the other is in the Hospitality and Catering Services. The boy is not our student.”

It would be recalled that Military Information Officer, Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa in a statement said, “Three students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped yesterday Wednesday 12 January 2022 have been rescued unharmed by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at Barikin Ladi.

“The troops deployed at Nding Sesut a remote community in Barikin Ladi noticed an unusual movement of persons during patrols. Troops immediately conducted cordon and search in the general area that led to rescue of the three students at an abandoned poultry farm. The victims have since been united with their families. Manhunt to apprehend the suspects is still on going.”

The State Police Command through its spokesperson, ASP Gabriel Uba in his statement noted, “The team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police. Meanwhile effort is still on to arrest other perpetrators of the act.”

