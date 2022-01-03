All is set for the Imo State Stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 at Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri as all relevant stakeholders have been invited and Imolites expectant of the outcome.

In running all-inclusive governance, His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma had upon resumption of office, announced a routine Stakeholders Meeting with Ndi Imo across the board.

The meeting which is in series presents an opportunity for the Governor of Imo State to account to Ndi Imo the activities and direction of the Government in fast-tracking development to the State and as well, a discussion on the recent events in the State.

The Governor has kept to his pledge of running an all-inclusive Government with transparency to the people. The meeting usually held periodically has greatly contributed to the policies and programs of the administration as reactions from the participants are usually taken into account afterwards by the Government.

This Edition is filled with intrigues and suspense especially with the hint from His Excellency on the announcement, on that day, of the sponsors of insecurity in the State and subsequent prosecution. As preparations remain on top gear, Imolites home and abroad remain glued to the commencement of the event for revelations.

