•Vows to arrest bandits; warns against self-help

•As govt moves to fully enforce anti-open grazing law

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

FOLLOWING the renewed hostilities between farmers and herders, resulting in casualties in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, appealed to the people of the state not to resort to self-help but alert security agencies.

He described the killings as barbaric, adding that those responsible for the act will be arrested.

He also warned residents against resorting to self-help.

Governor Akeredolu, who read the riot act to the bandits during his visit to one of the affected communities, said any invasion of farmlands and unauthorised grazing should be reported to security agencies.

In a statement by the state’s Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, the governor said: “Residents in the state, especially farmers, are enjoined to report any invasion of farmlands and unauthorised grazing to the Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, South West Security Network (Amotekun) and other security agencies. None is permitted to resort to self-help.

“This reinforced directive, which is the outcome of the State Security Council meeting is pertinent following renewed hostilities between farmers and herders resulting in casualties in some boundary towns between Ondo and Edo States.

“Undoubtedly, the latest killings are barbaric and condemnable even as efforts have been deepened to apprehend the culprits through inter-state co-operation and synergy.

“The state government, however, believes strongly that such situations are avoidable.

“Residents are, therefore, urged to abide by this directive and trust in the capacity of our security agencies to enforce to the fullest, provisions of the Anti-open Grazing Law that is in operation in the State.

“Henceforth, any confirmed report of self-help that impairs the operations of security agencies shall be viewed as unhelpful to government’s efforts at any given instance.”

