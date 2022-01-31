By Abel Daniel

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has created a social media platform with his hotline mobile phone number to enable him interact and respond duly with citizens.

The chief press secretary Chief Ibrahim Addra made this known on his Facebook handle on Monday.

Chief Addra note in any democratic system people have to speak and be heard on issues that concern the growth of individuals and the state in general.

“As part of His Excellency Engr Abdullahi A Sule’s policy of inclusive governance and open policy a “public interface” platform has been created and domiciled at the Government House, Lafia.

Addra appealed to citizens to take advantage of the magnanimity of the the governor’s gesture send SMS or Whatsapp messages to dedicated phone numbers.

“Feel free to suggest, advice, commend or draw government’s attention to any issue concerning governance and how government can serve you better.

“Governor Abdullahi Sule wishes to assure the people of the state that their inputs will be treated in a confidential manner and with all the seriousness it deserves.

He however appealed to prospective callers not to abuse the platform but contribute responsibly noting that ” “together, we can build the Nasarawa state of collective dreams”.

Chief called on all to send SMS or whatsapp messages to 09126901727, 09154503073 or 08149539963.