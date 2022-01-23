BY FUMI KOMOLAFE

Brethren, I hope you are still in the mood of giving thanks to God. Not just that 2021 did not mean the end of your life but also that you have already gone through the first half of January 2022.

If you haven’t been spending quality time praising the Lord with praise and worship songs, I advise you to begin now.

God has a special love for those who appreciate him. Not only will he subdue your enemies totally, he will give you joy that you will be unable to hide. I mean joy that will bring you several messages of congratulations.

You may not have received you delayed miracle last year, do not be discouraged. With God what seems a delay to man is a big testimony in the making.

The beginning of the year, is not the time to cry to any human being, it is actually the time to encourage yourself in the Lord.

With God delayed miracle is no denial it could be an indication of an overflow coming your way.

Or how do you explain that someone who had waited to have children for over 20 years, became of mother of three children, a boy and a set of twins within 15 months. Only God can do that . Since the Lord did it for this woman, He will do it for you too.

Psalm 90 vs. 14 ( NIV) states: “ Satisfy us in the morning with your unfailing love, that we may sing for joy and be glad all our days”.

The KJV version puts it this way “ O satisfy us early with thy mercy; that we may rejoice and be glad all our days”.

January can be described as morning in a new year. It is undoubtedly the ‘early’ part of the year. So, it is time to ask the LORD for that desire that would make you shout for joy and be glad all your days this year.

This isn’t the time to look back. It is the time to look forward with faith unto the Lord.

Life presents challenges in different forms. For some, it presents itself in marriage, for others the challenge is how to get married. After marriage, the challenge for some people is how to get pregnant. For others, it is how to carry a baby to full term.

Brethren, one would be deceitful to trivialize these challenges but one must brace up to encourage himself or herself in the Lord God.

Some are lucky to have fellow Christians or Pastors encourage them but it is better if you encourage yourself. Words of encouragement from your Pastor may mean nothing if you have not decided to encourage yourself.

A good example is found in the life of David who led his men to war. You would expect that one who was victorious in a war , should have no reason to be in sorrow. This wasn’t the case with David as the enemy caught him unawares.

This year, all those who have decided to trouble you, the Lord deal decisively with them in Jesus name.

Unknown to David and his men, enemies had crept into their homes to steal those things that gave them joy.

By the grace of God, anything that belongs to you that is being held by the enemy will be released by fire in Jesus name.

Let’s see what happened to David in 1st Samuel 30 vs. 1&2 ( KJV) : “ And it came to pass, when David and his men were come to Ziklag on the third day, that the Amalekites had invaded the south, and Ziklag, and smitten Ziklag, and burned it with fire;

And had taken the women captives, that were therein: they slew not any, either great or small, but carried them away, and went their way”.

Naturally, David and his men were sad but his sadness was compounded with the attitude of his men. His friends suddenly became his foes.

Verses 4-6 of the same chapter tell us more . “ Then David and the people that were with him lifted up their voice and wept, until they had no more power to weep. And David’s two wives were taken captives . Ahinoam the Jezreelitess, and Abigail the wife of Nabal the Carmelite.

And David was greatly distressed; for the people spake of stoning him, because the soul of all the people was grieved, every man for his sons and for his daughters: but David encouraged himself in the LORD his God”

This story should make you realize that your in laws who once showed you love may turn against you because of delay in child bearing.

It also teaches us that weeping because of a challenge can never produce our miracles.

So, what do you do? Encourage yourself in the Lord. David’s decision to stop weeping and encourage himself in the Lord changed his story of tears of sorrow to tears of joy.

Verse 8 : “ And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all”. As the Lord, lives as you encourage yourself in the Lord, His voice will lead you to your break through in Jesus name.

David obeyed God completely. David pursued with his men but along the way, what they thought was an obstacle to their recovery became the key to their recovery.

Verse 11: “ And they found an Egyptian in the field, and brought him to David, and gave him bread, and he did eat; and they made him drink water”.

The man they found in pains slowed down the pace of their pursuit but rather than see him as an obstacle, thy showed him kindness and took care of him.

We should learn that challenges need not make us bitter. Going through a challenge does not mean we should be hostile to other people.

The full story is that the injured stranger that they showed care and love, led them to where the looters were rejoicing,they never knew their victory was short- lived.

The joy that the Lord will give us , shall be permanent in Jesus name.

Verses 17-20 completes the story: “ And David smote the from the twilight even unto the evening of the next day: and there escaped not a man of them, save four hundred young men, which rode upon camels, and fled.

And David recovered all that the Amalekites had carried away; and David rescued his two wives.

And there was nothing lacking to them, neither small nor great, neither sons nor daughters, neither spoil, nor anything that they had taken to them: David recovered all”.

When David recovered all, his joy was full. There was joy in his household.

By the grace of God, this year, as you encourage yourself in the Lord, you will testify to joy unspeakable.

Those who have written you off, will have no option but to celebrate with you.

As you encourage yourself in the Lord, be specific in your demand. Do you want a baby boy or girl or twins or even triplets.

God is able to meet your heart’s desires only encourage yourself in the Lord.

When you do, faith over rides fear and you are on the way to end of whatever challenge that has been with you. It doesn’t matter what you are waiting on the Lord for, encourage yourself in the Lord .

Do away with fear, raise up your faith and the Lord will visit you in Jesus name.

Once again I remind you of the word of the Lord from Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye that more women would have multiple babies this year.

What are you doing about this word? Do something. Praise the Lord for the Word and pray about it asking the Lord to make you a mother of multiple babies.

Joy cometh to your home soon in Jesus name. ( Amen)

Have a blessed week.

