The Chairman of Roxbury Homes, Chief Amb. Emmanuel Udechukwu has bagged the award for Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year.

Chief Udechukwu was announced as the winner of the much-coveted award at the celebration of Inspire Anambra 30th Anniversary which took place on the 29th of December, 2021 for his exceptional services and contribution to the real estate sector in Anambra State.

The Anambra Real Estate Person of the Year award was organised by Inspire Anambra in collaboration with APAMS Limited, Chicason Group, Dr. Aladdin, VFD Group, and GBC.

In a statement to the press, the award organizers said, “Emmanuel Udechukwu is an icon to the whole of Anambra. His contribution to the growth of the people in terms of housing has been exceptional. He is a man of substance, a man of valour, and the man of the people.”

As Chief Udechukwu applauded the organisers of the award, he said, “Anambra State is popularly known for being rich in natural gas,crude oil, bauxite, and ceramic. It has almost 100 percent arable soil. Anambra state has many other resources in terms of agro-based activities such as fisheries and farming, as well as land cultivated for pasturing and animal husbandry. The impact of a real estate Guru in that part of the country will definitely not go unnoticed.”

“I want Anambra state to be one of the most sought-after locations in Nigeria, in which indigenes and outsiders will want to live because of the comfort and good life, in terms of infrastructures and safety. I was born on this soil and I have to do everything in my capacity to move it forward. This award is so dear to my heart and I appreciate the people of Anambra state for always showing me love. Without your support, I wouldn’t have been able to go this far,” Udechukwu added.

Speaking at the event, The Sales Manager of Roxbury Homes, Mrs. Justina Ebere said, “Roxbury Homes is so excited for this recognition because this award is not only for Chief Udechukwu, but for every member of Roxbury Homes and persons dreaming to make an impact in Nigeria.”

As the new Anambra Real Estate Man of the Year, Chief Udechukwu will continue his impactful work of providing affordable, quality, and eco-friendly homes for the residents of Anambra and Nigeria at large, with the main focus of tackling the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The award will be presented to him on the 6th of January, 2022 by 2:00 pm at Stanel Dome, Awka, Anambra State.

Chief Udechukwu, a real estate guru, business mogul, and philanthropist, also known as “Omemma Ojoto” has several years of experience in the real estate industry and has received several awards in different parts of the country. The awards include Icon of Peace and Societal Transformation organised by African Youth for peace Assembly, Garkuwan Matasan Arewa organized by Northern Youth Initiative of Peace and Good Governance award among others.

The real estate guru has over the years shown outstanding leadership qualities as the former GMD/CEO of Roxbury Leisure Homes, breaking boundaries and contributing a huge quota in providing Nigerians with quality homes.