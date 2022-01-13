Eke senatorial district elders

Laud prof Eno Ibanga for repositioning works ministry

Stakeholders of Eket senatorial district have passed a vote of Confidence on Governor Udom Emmanuel and have pledged their total support to enable him execute his completion and succession agenda in Akwa Ibom State.

In a meeting convened by the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga, stakeholders took turns to laud Governor Emmanuel for the various strides recorded by his administration and for charting a course for peace in the state.

They also lauded Governor Emmanuel for appointing Prof Eno Ibanga to overseas the Ministry of Works, maintaining that he has reinstilled satisfaction and hope on the faces of the people.

Chief Assam Assam thanked God for the Governor, who he described as the most prominent, credible, and best shot at the center and asked that the supported wholly by all

“We need a leader at the center and Governor Emmanuel is the best for the center, we should promote him to the whole county,” he said.

He also lauded the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service for credibility in handling payment of compensation, noting that usual crises that frequently rented the air before now on the basis of compensations to property owners have now become history, while the pace of work has increased.

This view was corroborated by Chief Uwem Ekanem who spoke for Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency thanked Prof Eno Ibanga for convening the meeting and carrying out his duties diligently.

“Prof Ibanga, has discharged his duties creditably as vice-chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, we can attest to that.

” As a Commissioner he has done well too, hitherto we used to hear so many issues as regards compensation but now we no longer do so because of his credibility.” He noted

The political Leader of Eket senatorial district, Chief Nduese Essien urged people from the area to work in unity to ensure the success of the Governor, while calling for more such gatherings for cross-fertilization of ideas and socialization.

“We should be able to gather like this at all levels. I am aware that some people claim to be leaders but have never called for a meeting. You should be able to get your people together to discuss and interact.

” We expect to hear more of this. We have had a chance to run this government for the past six and half years. We should be able to give our utmost cooperation to ensure our son the Governor, end his tenure well.

” We should play a pivotal role in who takes over from our son. We should be involved, stay and abide by whoever the Governor intends to support. He added

In his message, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem eulogized the Governor for the peace he has restored and sustained in the state and described him as a man with a big head, a big heart, and a tiny Pocket.

“Governor is interested in the peace of the state that is why we are number two in terms of Investments after Lagos State”, he added.

Also, Senator Akon Eyakenyi who was represented by Rev. Vincent Asuquo noted that Eket Senatorial District has enjoyed relative peace as the various leaders have carried out their assignments with dexterity while hoping that the tempo is sustained.

“You can’t say you have succeeded without a successor, that’s not rocket science, negotiation, interaction, association these are the various approaches our Governor has used. We want to tell our convener that we will support his Excellency,” He added.

The motion was moved by the Senatorial District Chairman of the PDP, Hon.Godwin Okponung, and supported by Chairman of Chairmen, PDP local government chapter executives, Elder Eddy Etangkanga.

Godwin Okponum, Senatorial PDP chairman, said that the sole goal and agendum is to follow the governor wherever he directs while urging them to disregard negative social media stories to the contrary.

The President of Eket Senatorial District Women Forum, Mrs. Ephraim Akpan, pledge the readiness of women in the district to maintain their position as the chief mobilizers for the Governor’s completion agenda..

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Ibanga, said the essence of the meeting was to bond, discuss, eat and drink while urging them to support the completion and succession agenda.