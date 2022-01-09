…Laud governor’s commitment

The emergency security meeting between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and stakeholders of Eha-Amufu, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, all heads of security agencies in the council area and the council chairman, Hon. Jacob Abonyi, among others, on Saturday, ended on a good note, with the stakeholders including the Bishop of Eha-Amufu Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Daniel Olinya, other clergymen and traditional rulers , assuring that the outcome of the meeting would solve the problem in the community.

Gov. Ugwuanyi had convened the meeting to decisively resolve the recent security challenges that erupted in Mgbuji Village, in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo LGA of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, visited the area yesterday, alongside the Commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Chris Ataki and the State Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Habu Daluwa.

The on-the-spot assessment tour of Mgbuji Village, according to a statement released by the Enugu State Police Command “enabled the Commissioner of Police and the Security Chiefs to jointly assess, strategize and put in place immediate measures to avert further occurrence of the incidence and other heinous criminal acts, allegedly perpetrated by miscreants suspected to have intruded into the area from border communities in Benue State”.

Addressing newsmen after the closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu, Bishop Olinya disclosed that “the meeting was a successful one”, adding that “we discussed and the decisions reached today, we are very sure are going to solve the problem”.

The Anglican Bishop commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his intervention stressing that “our governor has done what he is supposed to do”.

According to the cleric, “Those of us from Eha-Amufu are going to do our own as we go back and we are sure that from this time onward, by the grace of God, Eha-Amufu problem will be solved.

“God is going to help us and everything will be well. We are very grateful for what the governor has done. Worthy contributions from all our people”.

Also speaking, a Community Leader in Mgbuji and former President General of the Mgbuji Autonomous Community, Chief Eric Ebeh, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for all he has been doing for the people of the area in particular and Isi-Uzo LGA in general, pointing out that governor’s current intervention has again showcased his strength and capability.

“This is because after this security meeting I am sure that all the problems of Eha-Amufu and Mgbuji Autonomous Community will come to an end. And I pray that God will continue to give him (Ugwuanyi) the strength, understanding and ability to continue to govern Enugu State because I still believe as you said that Enugu State is in the Hands of God”, Chief Ebeh said.

On his part, the President General of Mgbuji Autonomous Community, Barr. Chukwuma Edeh, equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his kind intervention.

Barr. Edeh, who expressed gratitude to God “for the meeting His Excellency convened today to resolve the challenges in my community”, said that, “Going forward we know that the challenges have been stemmed”.

He stated in his presentation that it was established that the problem in Eha-Amufu was influenced internally and externally and also among the people of the community.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, an indigene of Isi-Uzo LGA, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortunaya, the Commissioner for Environment who hails from Eha-Amufu, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo were present at the meeting.