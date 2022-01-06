•Ogor

By Nelson Egware

On Thursday, 6 January, 2022, the member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Hon. Leo Ogor clocked 63. The day turned out to be an opportunity for friends, political associates, contemporaries and students of this intelligent and purpose-driven lawmaker to be celebrated.

Today, as always i add my voice in celebrating this man, who in the last 19 years has flown the Isoko flag so high in the National Assembly and contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Isoko nation.



READ ALSO:Emulate your ‘godfather’, Ibori, on equitable development, ex-militant tells Okowa

At 63, Ogor has amazingly held several strategic political positions. In 2011, due to his vibrancy, inter-personal relationship with over 19 years experience at the lower house, Hon. Leo Ogor was overwhelmingly elected as Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and leader of the South-South caucus in the House. Hon. Ogor has been Chairman of several Adhoc Committees of the House, including the Pentascope Investigative Panel, Malabu Oil Block Sale, Single Windows System, BOFIA Amendment Act Committee, Adhoc Committee on the poor services of GSM service operators in the country and many others. Hon. Leo Ogor has sponsored several Bills, moved numerous motions and has made quality contributions to other motions at plenary and Committee sittings. He ennobles the office with remarkable skill, exceptional diligence, elegance and panache and also demonstrates an extraordinary acumen in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Since his emergence in the political scene, Hon Ogor has left no one in doubt about his vision and mission in public service, which is anchored on service to humanity and also the unity of Nigeria. His belief in the Nigerian project is infectious, which underlines his conviction that a united Nigeria can be enthroned where every citizen can actualize his or her potentials in any part of the country irrespective of the person’s ethnic or religious background.

That Hon Ogor has pursued these beliefs through robust, intelligent and bipartisan legislative engagement is not in doubt. Realizing that the legislature is the engine room of any functional democracy, he has initiated so many bills and motions that bear directly at the nation’s unity and welfare of the citizens. Interestingly, Ogor has won five consecutive elections, resulting in his 19-year stint in the House. His stay in the National Assembly has shown him to be development-focused and infrastructure-led. His pursuits for empowerment programmes resulting in wealth creation and employment boost have remained palpable and unassailable. These realities, including his regular interface with his constituents, are instructive of his dexterity for effective legislative governance.

Although this is a birth anniversary tribute to the “legislative general” and not principally fashioned to enumerate the many projects he has brought to the Isoko nation, the record of his road infrastructure, electricity projects, education facilities, water projects, hospital facilities are significant and verifiable. For instance, Ogor got the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to award contract for the construction of a new bridge linking Enhwe and Unenurhie communities which was damaged by the 2012 flood. He has also attracted several road, water and electricity projects, as well as building of ICT Centre at the then Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, now Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, from the NDDC. He has also used his position as a former Principal Officer in the House to attract other people-oriented projects including the Uzere-Aviara road awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works and the Ofagbe Orie Okpe Isoko, Uro Ada Road with a spur to Idheze and Ozoro in Isoko North and Isoko South Local government areas awarded by the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as well as construction of Ozoro and Oyede township roads, building of 18-classroom-blocks including a Science laboratory at Alaka Secondary School, Ozoro; The Eru Primary School Igbide; the provision of Health Centres across Isoko Federal Constituency; the building of classroom block at Umeh Secondary School as well as in Emede, Aviara, Irri and Okpe-Isoko.

Beyond Ogor’s astute representation, one secret that has kept him endeared to his people is his constant keeping in touch with them. Call him from the first day of the inauguration of the National Assembly to the next election date, he will pick your phone all through the four years. His gates are never locked. He attends to the young and the very old. It is an indisputable fact that he has the record of the Isoko political office holder that stays in Isoko the most in the last 19 years. Always around to face the pressure and ever ready to hear from the people and proffer solutions to the myriads of problems he is accosted with on a daily basis.

As Leo Ogor turns 63 today, his pedigree, profound public service experience, legacies, accomplishments, inspirational leadership style, sincerity and results-oriented programmes and projects for his people has placed him as a national icon.

I wish him happy birth anniversary, many more years of active service to the country and in good health.

Egware is the Senior Special Assistant (Media) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa