Ebewele

By Jacob Ajom

Ebewele was a man who meant different things to those that came in contact with him. Some saw him as a no-nonsense, confrontational and abrasive man. Yet some others saw him as a kind, magnanimous and friendly individual whose primary concern was about satisfying the needs of others.

The latter group believe his altruistic nature ignited his rebellious element whenever he identified negative maneuverings by officials, who, in their bid to shortchange athletes, wanted to cut corners. Brown Ebewele would never give in to such manipulations and would fight the devil to its knees.

As an athlete, he fought and won many battles against sports officials who dreaded him. As a coach, and sports administrator, late Ebewele won many hearts as he made athletes’ welfare a priority.

According to some of his former athletes, Coach Brown saw them beyond their sporting needs. “He was a mentor, a father figure and a friend who demonstrated so much love and care to his wards.”

Coach Brown left his mark in the sands of time.

Read below, are special tributes to late Coach Brown Ebewele by three of his numerous stars who passed through his tutelage and guidance, Dr Mary Tombiri-Ero, Oluchi Elechi and Amara Ezem-Wallace aka “Amara dede”. Da Brown Besties, their adopted name delighted Brown Ebelwele. Below are their tributes to the man who coached them and mentored them.

Brown Besties

He was a sports servant, my friend, mentor, brother, father and the Cowboy of Nigerian sports – Dr. Mary Tombiri-Ero

*Without God, Coach Brown, I wouldn’t have earned an athletic scholarship

Rest easy and goodbye to my Coach Brown, Hero, Godfather, Brother, and Friend with an

incredible Life of Love, Honesty, Protection, and Compassion for all his athletes.

I was blessed at a tender age to be spotted by Coach Brown Ebewele in 1983 during an Inter-House Sports competition on the grounds of Command Secondary School Jos in Plateau State Nigeria. As a student of Ahmedu Bello University Zaria and an employee of Kano State Sports Council, Coach Brown dedicated his time, money, passion for success of his athletes.

He followed through, nurtured, molded, and helped me develop the skills, mentality, and competencies that I needed to succeed in my athletic career. He made me understand that coaching gets under the surface, helping one to break barriers and achieve the best. Coaching for him was unlike supervisory part of leadership, but relational and highly personal.

Being an athlete of Coach Brown, whether on the tracks or after my track career was a privilege. It was life changing. Without God and Coach Brown, I would not have earned an athletic scholarship to further my athletic career and education in the United States of America. I would not have possibly been an Olympian without Brown. I would not have also bagged a Doctorate degree if Brown didn’t show me the way. His foundation for me led me triggered many successes, trail blazing, you may say.

We had several fights during training with Coach Brown. We escaped motor accidents while travelling for competition from Kano through Zaria to Lagos, Port Hacourt, Ilorin, Bauchi…etc., and even experiences with the Police encounters. I witnessed the day Coach Brown was locked up in the police cell for defending his athletes.

My Coach was, is, and forever will be Brown Ebewele. He died on the eve of 2022. Even though he had been sick for a while, it took me by surprise. I thought he was immortal. He used to tell us “you can do this, go kick some butt” He would close his eyes when I was on the starting block and open them about 30meters after the gun in all of my 100meters races and scream “Go Mary Go Mary!!!” Coach Brown celebrated his athletes when they won any competition and birthdays.

I remember in 1994, while training for the commonwealth games in Stuttgart Germany, and it was my birthday, Coach Brown coordinated a hush hush money contribution from the athletes in camp to organise a party for me. But he was so excited for the turnout and revealed the secret to me even before the party and asked me to keep it secret. I thought that was the height of his trust for me.

Coach Brown was honest and forthright to all his athletes. He was loud on what needed to be changed. He was inspirational and worked hard to make the environment conducive for improvement. He didn’t look at what you could be, he looked at the present reality. He was always managing crisis, planning, ready for the worst.

He made training rigorous, uncomfortable for his athletes. He believed that when you create chaos, then your athletes will value peace. He had the ability to recognize talent and work on the person. He was a sports servant. And so many times, he proved me right, and he would go back to his stubborn vibrant self.

As I moved on and on to achieve other purposes in life, we still stayed in touch. He went from being my coach, to mentor, father, brother and to my friend. As great as he was, he was a better friend and brother. He encouraged me to marry, and he participated in my marriage celebration. He was excited I married from Edo to a man he called home boy, and even hosted a reception to honour my marriage.

On Fashion, Coach Brown dress code always made total statement of a Cowboy. He is and still the

original Cowboy in the Nigerian Sports. He encouraged us to be stylish in our appearance on track. His cowboy fashion and style were adopted by few of his ex-athletes in the United States (Myself, Amara Ezem-Wallace and Oluchi Elechi), we call ourselves “Da Brown Besties”. He loved the name. We chatted mostly via WhatsApp video group calls.

We wanted to give back to Coach Brown, who had given so much to us. We tried to help. We had plans to celebrate and honour our Coach Brown as a Legend in 2020. We informed him, and he was excited. He chose Lagos for venue. We had event planner to put our plans to action and then BOOM! Covid-19 happened in 2020.

Few months into year 2021, he agreed to our plan to celebrate him in the month of July 2022. As plans grew stronger our Coach Brown revealed to us, he had Cancer. We were struck with sadness and fear of the unknown. We had plans to relocate him to the USA for better treatment, but his Doctor at University of Benin Teaching Hospital advised otherwise and administered aggressive treatment plan. We assisted with his treatment in the last stages of the illness.

We formed prayer sessions and fasting for our dear Coach Brown. We encouraged that he gave his life to Christ as his personal savior. With so much happiness, he gave his life to Christ! He was born again.

Top Coach Brown Ebewele “Jujuman” left the world on the eve of year 2022, knowing that we loved him so dearly. And going by his character, touching of lives, he certainly left this world much better than he found it. Coach Brown has graduated to Heaven! Heaven has received another ANGEL!

Rest easy and Goodbye to my Coach Brown, Hero, Godfather, Brother, and Friend with an

incredible Life of Love, Honesty, and Compassion for all his athletes.

Adieu my Coach Brown, till we see again.

We ‘ll continue to celebrate his legacy – Oluchi Elechi

I was privileged to be discovered by the great Coach Brown in 1991, as a student of University of Ibadan, and after that my life changed for the best. Coach Brown ensured they picked me from campus in Ibadian instead of making me travel alone to meet him and the other athletes in Lagos for mobile track meet. Coach Brown taught me and the rest of his athletes the importance of hard work. Coach Brown saw the best in all of his athletes. He fought for the truth even when sometimes it cost him dearly. I love you, coach Brown.

I remember when I made the Nigeria team, my coach was very happy. He told me we would have to double our training sessions. Training as an hepthatlet is not a joke. It led us to fight as always. These experiences with Coach Brown made me tough and disciplined.

I will miss you, Coach Brown! A lot of people sometimes did not understand Jujuman, maybe because of his uprightness and passion for people’s success, but it is okay for those of us who ddi, and we are forever grateful.

One of my greatest honors is being one of Coach Brown’s athletes. Coach Brown fought cancer, but in the end, he lost the battle because God called him home. We all have a validity date on earth.

Coach Brown was a Legend, and we will celebrate his legacy. No other coach can be compared to Coach Brown. His uniqueness is, was, and still outstanding.

Thank you, jujuman, for giving me my first real job with Kano Sports Council. Thank you for making an hepthalet. Thank you, Coach Brown. Because of you, I furthered my education up to a masters degree. I will forever be grateful. I love you, jujuman man!

Rest on till we meet again

For me, it’s God first, my parents and then Brown – Amara Ezem-Wallace

Coach Brown was in no way a perfect man but he was my hero. I am not sure where I would have been without my Coach Brown. I always say God first, my parents and then Coach Brown. I am the person that I am today because of them. It Seems like yesterday when Coach Brown discovered me at secondary school track meet held in university of Lagos.

I was never the fastest or anywhere near being the fastest, but my coach Brown saw the potential in me, and the rest was history. My God! Coach Brown believed in his athletes even when we didn’t believe in ourselves, especially his female athletes. Coach Brown was so proud of us. He would always remind us that nobody was better than us.

Coach Brown, my hero, the coach who would fight you because he wanted the best for you and from you. Coach Brown will do everything he could to make sure you achieved your set goals. I remember when I got my visa in December of 1991 to come to the United States with a track scholarship, not sure who was happier, myself or coach Brown.

He was so happy that he took possession of my international passport for safe keeping on a trip till we got to Lagos, and he gave it to my senior sister. Only my coach Brown would do such because he was very protective of his athletes. I will never forget how he made sure his girls were fashionable. He would always ask “where are your sunglasses” in every track meet. My God, how I miss our jujuman.

I remember in year 2000 before the Sydney Olympics trials in Lagos, I was injured and I told him I wasn’t going to come to the trial, his response was “yes, you are coming and not only that, you will make the team.”

Boy, was jujuman right? He gave me confidence and boosted my self-esteem. None of that would’ve been possible without his love for his athletes. To nurse my injury, after each practice he would make me take a torturing ice bath treatment and he would sit with me to make sure I was ok.

I love you coach Brown!! Who can forget our big fight that led to my nickname “Amara Dede.” Oh boy, only coach Brown would fight you and turn around and give you nickname. I remembered after one hectic workout session with Coach Brown, he added sessions because he was mad at me, and I complained “I no dey do anything, I don tire.”

Coach Brown ridiculed me saying “every time I no dey do that or I no dey do this! That was how my nickname Amara Dede originated. Our dear Coach thought us the importance of education, and not just track. He advised us that after your track career is over, your education is what will help shape your life, for that, I am forever grateful to Coach Brown. I enjoyed the luxury of his protection and guidance shown to us. He fought for his athletes and he never backed down or stood aside for injustice. That was what made him outstanding from others.

Cancer is evil, but my hero gave cancer a hell of a time, he fought hard. The most important thing is that Coach Brown has completed his purpose on this earth and the good Lord has called him home. Regardless of all what we planned, we cannot question God.

I am blessed to be part of Jujuman’s journey. I love my coach Brown, but God loves you more, and you are at peace. You will live in our hearts forever and we will celebrate you like the legend that you are. Thank you sir, I love you forever my sports father. Sleep easy in peace.