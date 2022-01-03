BREAKING: Ex-presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa, is dead

By Alilu-Ibrahim – Katsina

Bashir Tofa

Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, MKO Abiola major opponent in the June 12, 1993 Nigeria presidential election, annulled by the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida has reportedly died in the early hours of Monday morning.

The former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) according to family sources, died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

Confirming his death, one of the deceased relations, said “ Alhaji Bashir tofa died after a brief illness.”