By Bashir Bello, KANO

Angry youths have stormed and set ablaze Noble Kids Academy, situated at Kwanar Dakata, Kano State, where late Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old was kidnapped, killed and buried by her proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko.

It was gathered that the youths mobilized themselves and launched an attack on the building in the wee hours of Monday.

Recall that the youths had, some days ago after the ugly incident, attempted to burn down the school but were prevented by security agents deployed to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the area.

Efforts to get the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna to react to the development proved abortive as he sent an SMS to our correspondent that he was in a meeting.

