Bits Academy Nigeria Gets NABTEB Accreditation

The Bits schools in Nigeria have received the approval and accreditation of the National Business and Technical Educational Board (NABTEB).

The examination body’s accreditation of Bits Academy further validates the world class status of the institution as well as the series of training programmes it undertakes across the country and beyond.

NABTEB is a globally recognized assessment and certification body preparing candidates for the world of work and professional excellence.

It was established in 1992 to domesticate craft level examinations which were formerly conducted by the United Kingdom’s City & Guilds, Pitman’s and Royal Society of Arts, in accordance with the provisions of the national policy on education.

The manager of Bits Academy in Edo State, Abraham Omomoh, who broke the news of the accreditation to journalists, said the NABTEB’s accreditation makes certificates issued by the Bits schools in Nigeria acceptable nationally for work and employment as graduates of the school (EkoBits and EdoBits ICT academy) programmes can be hired by any organization or business.

He explained that “The Bits Academy in Nigeria is a school initiative of We are Bits Consortium set up by the Oxfam and Work in Progress! Alliance.”

According to Omomoh, “The Bits School is a training initiative with branches across different nations worldwide, including Uganda, Kenya and Somalia. At EkoBits in Lagos and EdoBits in Benin City, youths learn relevant IT skills that put them ahead of their peers.

“As a teen or youth just leaving secondary school, you can become grounded in in-demand world class ICT skills at the Bits schools in Nigeria.”

He added: “The Bits Academy in Nigeria (www.ekobits.academy, www.edobits.academy) trains young people in three main IT skill areas and they are; Basic computer appreciation, Web design, Creative design, Motion graphics and soft skills.”

He disclosed that “participants in the yearly training of EkoBits and EdoBits ICT Academy have an industry absorption rate of over 80 per cent,” adding that the institution is open for further sponsorship and partnerships.

