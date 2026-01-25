NABTEB extends timeline for 2026 NCEE registration

The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) has extended the registration timeline for the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Technical Colleges, assuring stakeholders of a seamless process.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Aminu Mohammed, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Benin through the board’s Assistant. Director, Media and Protocol, Uchechukwu Olisah.

Mohammed said the board had approved a four-month registration window for the examination, adding that the move was aimed at easing pressures on candidates and families.

He said the registration would start on Jan. 26 and close on May 24, while the examination would be conducted nationwide on June 6.

The registrar explained that this followed the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, approving the 2026 examination and registration framework.

“This extended timeline is a deliberate policy decision to allow adequate preparation, reduce congestion on the registration platform and minimise financial and logistical burdens on parents and guardians,” he said.

The registrar added that the board had strengthened its administrative and technological systems to ensure that the registration process was user-friendly, accessible and free of disruptions.

“NABTEB has put in place comprehensive measures to guarantee a smooth and stress-free registration experience for candidates, parents, guardians and schools, while maintaining the highest standards of examination integrity,” Mohammed said.

The NABTEB chief executive, however, urged prospective candidates to register only through the official NABTEB online portal.

He warned prospective candidates against the use of unauthorised agents or third-party platforms.

“All applications must be processed exclusively through NABTEB’s official portal.

“Candidates and guardians are advised to complete their registration well ahead of the deadline to avoid last-minute challenges,” he said.

The registrar reaffirmed NABTEB’s commitment to professionalism and transparency.

He said the board remained focused on expanding access to technical education while safeguarding the credibility of its examinations.

Mohammed also encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of opportunities offered by Technical and Vocational Education and Training, describing it as a pathway to employable skills, entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.

“Technical and Vocational Education and Training equips young people with practical competencies required for national development.

“Nigerians are encouraged to choose skills, choose opportunity and choose a secure future,” he said.

NABTEB, he added, would continue to work closely with the federal ministry of education and other stakeholders to strengthen skills-based education and support Nigeria’s human capital development goals.

Vanguard News