By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits have killed one person and injured another in the house of an officer attached to the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), ASP Aliyu Umar in Zaria, Kaduna State.

His guest from Egypt was around when the gunmen struck. It was learned that they were in the neigbourhood to rustle cattle.

The bandits, in large numbers, went straight to the home of the police officer, while shooting sporadically to disperse people.

The police officer, ASP Aliyu Umar confirmed the attack, saying his house was the main target.

He said: “One Abubakar Aliyu was killed while an elderly man, Abubakar was shot in the chest and has been rushed to hospital.

“My house was full of over 20 people, including my friend who arrived from Egypt, my aged mother and my siblings.

“When I heard shootings, I opened my entrance door thinking it was police officers on patrol.

“But I saw three people holding guns and I quickly went back in and shut the door,” he said.

He said the bandits raided his home with bullets, but thanked Allah that none of his family members was shot.

He said the bandits rustled cows from his Fulani neighbours at the Kodak Kona Gate of Zaria city.

Vanguard News Nigeria