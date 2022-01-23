.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Governor of Kebbi State Senator Atiku Bagudu on Saturday flagged off campaigns for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC at Kamba, Dandi local government area in Kebbi state.

Bagudu alongside Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, former governor of Kebbi state Saidu Nasamu Dakin gari presented party’s flags to chairmanship candidates before staunch party stalwarts and top government officials.

Earlier in his speech, the governor of Kebbi, Bagudu said that they are in Kamba to flag off campaigns for the forthcoming local government’s elections come 5th February 2022 in the state “we are here to commiserate with the people of Kamba over the recent fire incident which razed down many shops, I want to once again condole the victims of armed bandits where scores were killed recently in Danko/Wasagu local government, we will remain steadfast on security as we intend to resettle the victims “

On the political happenings in the state, Bagudu disclosed that he has forgiven those who insulted him, he urged aggrieved party members to embrace peace and dialogue for the unity of the party and its progress.

In his contribution, the minister of justice and the attorney general of the federation Abubakar Chika Malami stated that APC in Kebbi state under Bagudu is united and very strong saying his leadership of the state and the party brought even distribution of dividends of democracy in the state, he calls on members of the party to vote for APC.

The occasion had in attendance Senators, members of the house of representatives, top party echelons and government functionaries.

The flag off was a symbolic occasion to kick start campaigns across the state for the ruling APC.

Vanguard News Nigeria