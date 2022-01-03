.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Police command on Monday killed one suspected member of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and many injured as they attempted to attack the palace of the Chairman of the Imo state traditional rulers council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said the incident which happened at about 1 pm, in the Amaifeke community in Orlu local government area, saw other hoodlums who sustained gunshot injuries jump into the forest.

On how the police got to know about the planned attack, he said: “Sequel to the recent attacks on the palaces of some Traditional Rulers in the state by some unknown gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, psc to curb this menace deployed the command’s tactical teams to patrol every community in the state, while closely monitoring the palaces of traditional rulers.

“Today, the 3rd of January, 2022 at about 0100hrs, the strategy paid off as the Command’s tactical teams working in synergy with vigilante Group of the area were able to repel the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo; HRH Eze Dr E. C. Okeke on fire by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Owerri, lmo state.

“The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised. While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries.”

“On searching the body of the neutralised bandit, several charms were seen tied around his waist. Other items also recovered include One ID Card, One locally made Improvised Explosive device, Five bottles containing fuel, Cash of #20,000.00 (twenty thousand nairas) only, One Pump Action Gun with four live cartridges.

“Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are present, combing the bush with a view of arresting the fleeing members of the gang and to recover more arms and other dangerous weapons,” Police said.

Photo: the lifeless body of one of the suspected ESN members gunned down by Imo police at Amaifeke in Orlu government area of Imo state on Monday.

