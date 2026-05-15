Hoodlums attack FUTO community, shoot 1, injure many

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI – Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen, Wednesday night attacked Eziobodo, the host community of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, shooting one person and left many others injured.

A source in the community, who pleaded anonymity, said the incident followed a failed abduction attempt by the hoodlums in the area.

The situation led to apprehension and pandemonium, as residents of the area and its Ihiagwa neighbouring community were said to have fled their homes for fear of further attacks.

The latest attack came about three weeks after the hoodlums reportedly killed a motorcyclist and abducted his passenger in the area.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Henry Okoye said security has been intensified in the area.

“The Imo State Police Command has strengthened security deployment in Ihiagwa and adjoining communities in Owerri West LGA following a failed abduction attempt that occurred on the night of 13th May, 2026, along Umuokwo Ihiagwa/Eziobodo Road.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the assailants attempted to abduct a victim but were successfully resisted through the prompt intervention and collaborative efforts of Police operatives, local vigilante groups, and members of the community who mobilized swiftly and in large numbers, thereby frustrating the criminal operation.

“During the incident, the victim sustained a gunshot injury and was immediately rushed to a hospital where the victim is currently receiving medical attention.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Audu Garba Bosso, psc(+), mnips, has assured Imolites of their safety and ordered the deployment of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), alongside other tactical and intelligence assets, to the area and its environs to enhance security visibility and ensure the swift arrest of the miscreants responsible for the attack”, the statement read.