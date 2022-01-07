By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has been described as the person with the ability to unite the All Progressives Congress (APC) so that the present administration would continue to have a person in the Presidency who will ensure Nigeria attains the desired level of development.

Members of the Northwest Support Group for AA Yari led by Ibrahim Musa Kaya, therefore endorsed Abdulaziz Yari for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), amidst intense preparations for the February 2022 National Convention of the party.

At a mini-conference in Kaduna to drum support for Yari, Musa Kaya told journalists that being a governor, a member of the National Assembly and even led the Northern Governors’ Forum for a number of years, Yari has the experience and impeccable credentials to be the National Chairman of the ruling party in Nigeria.

” We are supporting Yari because he is competent to lead the ruling party to win the 2023 general elections, judging by his experience as a party man,” Ibrahim Musa Kaya has said.

” He is a genuine party man with a firm grip of political party management and with a stint of the relationship between party leadership and the executive arm of government.”

” Yari is a very vibrant and well-articulated personality, generous to many. We appeal to all to rally around Yari and support him to be the next Chairman of the APC,” he said.

Meanwhile, the support group has formed local branches in all wards across Kaduna and in other states in the region.

Vanguard News Nigeria