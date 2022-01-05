…If you know them, expose them – Imo govt

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday accused the Imo governor, Hope Uzodimma of allegedly forming a killer squad in the state.

Okorocha revealed this in Owerri while reacting to Uzodimma’s statement that he ( Okorocha) did not want him (Uzodimma) to rule Imo in peace.

The former governor said he has come back home to help Imolites know those behind the killings in the state by speaking out the truth.

As captured by Vanguard, Okorocha said: “Imo state has been on the bad news all the time from the killings of monarchs, citizens which the Archbishop of Owerri, Archdiocese Anthony Obinna has confirmed. He visited the mortuary and confirmed it.

“You will recall, the governor, Hope Uzodimma has announced to the whole world that On the 4th of January, 2022, he would mention the names of the sponsors of insecurity.

Also Read:

“Two days before that day, his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, has announced to the people that I and Uche Nwosu, were the sponsors of insecurity in the state. But on that day, Uzodimma, could not name the sponsors. You can see the embarrassment this govt is causing us in this state.

“The whole world was expecting the names to be mentioned but he ended up trivialising the matter. You see if the abduction of Uche Nwosu was successful he would have announced Nwosu as a sponsor. I will expose Uzodimma’s evil plot in Imo. I have come back home and we will now know the truth of those behind these killings.”

He continued: “It is not about me or Uche Nwosu it is about the image of our state. I want to repeat this Sheba, Uzodimma’s CSO, has been in detention for the past 4 days. His among the striking force of Uzodimma, I still ask Uzodimma, who killed Gulak, who killed traditional rulers, who killed about 140 bodies of Imolites found in the mortuary. Hope Uzodimna has a striking force called “Hope striking force” they should ask them what they are doing with this killer squad.

“Uzodimma story must be exposed and I will not stop. He is using Ebubeagu headed by Chinasa in this striking force to commit an atrocity. The world must know what is happening in Imo state.”

Reacting, the Imo state government through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Enelumba, on the alleged killer squad he said: “Okorocha should have exposed this striking force a long time ago while waiting until now the public searchlight is on him.

“What the governor did was to address the stakeholders on his scorecard on his performance and the stakeholders were happy that was what happened.”

Vanguard News Nigeria