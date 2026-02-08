Imo @ 50: Udenwa, Okorocha absent as Uzodimma honours past governors

…Ihedioha’s Presence Excites Shettima

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Former governors of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa and Owelle Rochas Okorocha, were absent as the state honoured its past governors—both living and deceased—at the grand finale of activities marking its Golden Jubilee celebration.

However, General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha attended the event, held in Owerri on Saturday, where they received the Grand Service Star of Imo State Award. The same honour was also conferred on Udenwa, Okorocha and other former governors, as well as other distinguished individuals, with the exception of the state’s first civilian governor, Chief Samuel Mbakwe.

Mbakwe, who was represented by his son, received the Golden Star Governor of Imo Award, an honour also bestowed on the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The ceremony marked the climax of a week-long celebration that featured activities such as an academic quiz, cultural night and an interdenominational church service.

In his address, President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said Imo State has recorded significant progress in its 50 years of existence.

Shettima acknowledged the presence of former Governor Emeka Ihedioha in a light-hearted manner, joking that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives might soon join the All Progressives Congress (APC). “I know you will soon join the progressives,” Shettima remarked.

The Vice President noted that Imo has produced outstanding personalities in fields such as Nollywood, music, entrepreneurship and education.

He described Governor Uzodimma as a game changer, commending his administration for its achievements in the state, and called for stronger synergy among stakeholders to ensure a greater Imo State in the years ahead.

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma said that Imo State has grown in leaps and bounds across various sectors over the past 50 years.

He noted that Owerri, the state capital, has evolved from a provincial town into a metropolitan city, adding that his administration has constructed over 130 roads.

Uzodimma further stated that the state now operates a comprehensive health insurance scheme, has four universities approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), and boasts a civil service that enjoys one of the highest minimum wages in the country.

He disclosed that his administration has trained about 55,000 youths in Artificial Intelligence, robotics and other technological skills under the Skill Up Imo programme, adding that the recently commissioned Orashi Electricity Project marks the beginning of steady power supply in the state.

The governor acknowledged that all past administrations contributed to the development of Imo State, noting that each governor played a role in the state’s progress.