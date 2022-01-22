By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Two persons have been reportedly killed and several houses razed by suspected armed herdsmen in Igama community in Ojugo Council Ward of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue state.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the armed herders had severally invaded the community in the last few days chasing the local inhabitants from their homes after which they set their houses ablaze.

“It all started about a week ago and nobody knows why they are targeting community. They have been storming the community in a commando fashion and whenever they come they shoot sporadically and set people’s houses ablaze.

“In the course of these attacks two corpses were recovered from the community. Security personnel have already been drafted to the area,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of the Local Government Council, Mrs. Amina Audu said the attack started few days ago.

According to her, “Fulani herders for no reason whatsoever started attacking Igama community. As they come they raze houses after which they retreat.

“The incident started since last Tuesday. They have attacked the community for three days. They normally come in the afternoon.

“We reported the matter to the Police who moved into the community including the Livestock Guards but the marauders always run away before the security personnel arrive the scene of the attack.

“They (security personnel) have now been stationed there and it is because the security people have been on ground that we did not record much casualties.”

The Chairman said the decomposing body of a girl and that of a man were recovered from the besieged community. ”The girl was buried immediately her body was found because she was already decomposing by the time she was found. We reported to the police and they granted permission for her to be buried.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria