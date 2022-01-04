•Human & vehicular movements unhindered

•Flight operations maintained

•As Police gun down one suspected ESN member, many injured

By Anayo Okoli, Vincent Ujumadu, Peter Okutu, Chinonso Alozie, Ikechukwu Odu & Emmanuel Iheaka

For the second Monday in a row, economic and commercial activities kicked off in full swing across the states in the southeast region, twenty-two weeks after the declaration of sit-at-home at the instance of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Seemingly, the weekly sit-at-home has finally been laid to rest in the region.

Across the states, people were seen going about their normal businesses as most shops, businesses and markets were opened for business. Apart from banks and offices that were closed due to the public holiday declared by the federal government across Nigeria, buying and selling were fully operational and commercial vehicles were seen doing business. It was as if the Monday sit-at-home was forgotten.

Every state was a bee-hive of activities even as wedding ceremonies, burials and community activities and festivals were observed. Vehicular and human movements went on unhindered, indicating that normalcy has returned.

In Enugu metropolis, normal activities went on smoothly.

Normal flight schedules were also maintained from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport by airline operators.

The major markets were not open because they are still closed as directed by their leaderships for the New Year celebration. But trading went on outside the closed markets for people who came to make one or two purchases, especially food stuff and other edibles.

However, the population in the city centre was scanty as many people who travelled to the hinterlands for the New Year celebration were yet to come. They have extended their stay following the public holiday declared by the Federal Government.

Anambra: Sit-at-home forgotten

THE people of Anambra State appear to have forgotten the Monday sit- at- home as marriage ceremonies and community activities took place in many parts of Anambra State yesterday. The markets in Awka opened for business and most of the filling stations were also operating.

Many police and military checkpoints were not as active as they were before the Christmas and New Year celebration, thus making driving on major roads smooth.

At the Church of the Pentecost in Awka, like in many other churches, several weddings took place and the reception arenas were jam-packed with guests. Although traffic was light in the major cities, the situation was different in the hinter land as returnees from within and outside the country engaged in various activities, thereby creating traffic gridlock in many villages.

Mr. Kingsley Okafor, who organized house warming ceremony in Awka yesterday, commended the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for suspending the sit- at-home, adding that it enabled people who returned to the state to have free movement in the entire state.

“Even if they insisted on sit –at –home, many of us would not have obeyed it because this period is the opportunity we have to mingle and interact with our people which happens once in a year”, Okafor said.

Ebonyi records non-compliance

The sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB seem not have had any impact in Ebonyi as residents and commuters were seen going about their normal businesses in the state.

The state looked calm and less eventful, following the mass exodus of Ebonyi people from the urban to the rural setting of the state in view of the yuletide season.

Following the development, some big supermarkets, shopping malls and entertainment centers did not open for business in the new year.

Meanwhile, some shops along the streets, filling stations, POS centres among others were bubbling with commercial activities in the state.

When Vanguard visited the Ebonyi State Central Park opposite the International Market in the morning hours, only few commercial vehicles were seen in the area unlike other days.

There has not been any reported incident of intimidation or molestation by IPOB members as regarding the sit at home order.

Most Ebonyi people are still expected back to the state capital as the days go by.

Mixed feelings among travellers yesterday in Imo

There were mixed feelings among travellers moving out of Imo State yesterday regarding the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Vanguard captured some of them around Douglas, Egbu and Control post in Owerri, as many of them embarked on their journey outside the state.

These areas visited were fully busy with commercial activities ongoing at the locations.

According to the commuters, what gave them courage was the peace in the state and hopefully, it would be the same situation as they travel outside the state.

Despite expressing fear concerning the killings, kidnappings and burning of vehicles that have characterised the IPOB sit-at-home order, they still embarked on their trips without molestations.

They said should the peace recorded for some weeks continue, that economic activities would fully return especially on the Monday’s of the week.

According to one Buchi Iheme: “I am travelling to Enugu and unlike last week, I can see that many people now have full confidence that normalcy has returned. I have called my friend living in Enugu and he assured me that the road is now safe and that I can travel freely.”

A female traveller whose name was identified as Peace Iwu said: “Yes, the roads are safe and busy as I am talking to you now. But I still called my relatives in Ebonyi to know how the place is like. I don’t want to take any risk.”

At the time of filing this report, the Owerri capital was full of commercial, vehicular and human activities as the residents were in high spirits.

Businesses shut over public holidays in Abia

There were scanty movements in Aba and Umuahia cities of Abia State as business owners shut their shops over the new year public holidays.

Few motorists, mostly private owners were seen on the roads. Motor parks in Aba were also empty as there were no passengers on sight.

Vanguard observed that business owners had gone on Christmas and new year holidays as major outlets like eateries, supermarkets and shops did not open to customers.

Banks were shut due to the public holiday as customers made use of the Automatic Teller Machines.

Major markets like Ariaria International , Ngwa road ,Cemetery and Ekeoha were all shut.

They have not opened for the new year. It was rumoured that all markets in the state have been shut by the state government. But in a swift reaction, Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu said the state government did not close any market in the state.

” We did not shut down any market till 10th. Market leaders decide when to close and when to open markets. It has nothing to do with the government,” the Commissioner said.

In Umuahia, some shops were open while few motorists were also seen on the road.

A market union leader in the state who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the market unions usually have dates on which to close their markets for the year and when to return for the new year.

Police gun down one suspected ESN member, many injured

However, the Imo State Police command yesterday gunned down one suspected member of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and many were injured as they attempted to attack the palace of the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

The police said the incident which happened at about 1 pm in the Amaifeke community in Orlu local government area, saw other hoodlums who sustained gunshot injuries jump into the forest.

On how the police got to know about the planned attack, he said: “Sequel to the recent attacks on the palaces of some traditional rulers in the state by some unknown gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, in his bid to curb this menace deployed the command’s tactical teams to patrol every community in the state while closely monitoring the palaces of traditional rulers.

“Today, the 3rd of January, 2022 at about 0100hrs, the strategy paid off as the Command’s tactical teams working in synergy with vigilante groups of the area were able to repel the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo; HRH Eze Dr E. C. Okeke on fire by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN groups at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of Owerri, lmo State.

“The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others fled into the bush with bullet injuries.

“On searching the body of the neutralised bandit, several charms were seen tied around his waist. Other items also recovered included:one ID card, one locally made Improvised Explosive device, five bottles containing fuel, Cash of #20,000.00 (twenty thousand nairas) only, one pump action gun with four live cartridges.

“Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are present, combing the bush with a view of arresting the fleeing members of the gang and to recover more arms and other dangerous weapons,” Police said.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA