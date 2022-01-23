Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Ambassador Abayomi Olonisakin has reiterated his full support for the Super Eagles in their bid to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ambassador Olonisakin disclosed that even before the Super Eagles landed in Garoua, he was on ground mobilising the Nigerian community in the city to make their presence count, particularly in the stadium, everytime the Eagles were having a match. “So far our effort has paid off as the Super Eagles have done very well, winning three matches,” he said.

On the Eagles campaign thus far, the ambassador said he expects nothing than winning the cup. “From the performance of the team so far, they are the team to beat. I see them going far into the competition.

The coaching crew too deserve mention because, you see the effectiveness of the technical bench after the first half.

“They were able to change the course of the match after a goaless first half. They deserve some kudos.”

Ambassador Olonisakin who was speaking after his appointment as the Patron of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club at Hotel Le Beneou last week said he was proud of the contributions of the supporters Club to the success of the national team.

“I sincerely want to thank God this day and the executive of the NFSC for counting me worthy to be their patron. What this means is that, ‘from whom much is given, much is expected’. I will get to support them more and get more involved in their activities, ” he said.

Speaking before the ceremony, Dr Rafiu Ladipo said “as is customary to our tradition, whenever we are in a foreign country, we always make a courtesy call on our Ambassador because he represents the President of our country. Our decision to make you our patron is in recognition of your contributions to the growth of football in our country. It is not just because you are the country’s ambassador.”

The event was attended by the national chairman of the NFSC, Rev Samuel Ikpea and other member od the executive committee of the Club.

