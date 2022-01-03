.

The Kaduna State APC, barely a day after Activist and one time Senator, Shehu Sani said he would contest for the state governorship and ” clean up the El-Rufai mess”, has announced that the Kaduna people would not allow Shehu Sani to bring setbacks in 2023.

While reiterating that the state was too big for a comedian to govern, Salisu Tanko Wusono, Publicity Secretary-elect, APC Kaduna State, said in a statement that it was saddening all sorts of characters were dreaming of succeeding Governor Nasir El-Rufai, as the 2023 election approaches.

He stated thus:” We greet the people of the state and wish them a peaceful and prosperous 2022. In 2015 and again in 2019, the APC gladly accepted the electoral mandate freely given by the people of Kaduna State and we remain grateful for that.”

“With this popular mandate, the APC has established a new standard for governance in the state, setting the bar very high because that is what the people of Kaduna State deserve.”

“Since May 2015, the APC has placed Kaduna State on the path of sustainable progress and development. Through policy and legislative reforms and concrete, visible projects, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has admirably implemented the APC’s manifesto and showed that quality governance is possible in Kaduna State.”

“This solid record ensures that the APC has established itself as the party that has made a positive difference, putting people first and changing Kaduna State for the better.”

“The APC has observed that with the next general elections approaching, all sorts of characters are trying to disrespect the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy. Our party knows that the people of Kaduna State have seen consistent good governance since 2015 and they will not allow nonentities to ruin it for them.”

“The APC has changed the democratic game in Kaduna State, making politics and governance an arena for the serious and the accomplished. 2023 will further confirm that Kaduna State is not an arena for those who have never run anything, who do not have any understanding of development or any appreciation of governance as a serious undertaking.”

“Our party is proud that the government of Malam Nasir El-Rufai has amply justified the confidence that the people have twice shown in him and the APC at the ballot box. The government of Malam Nasir El-Rufai has faithfully implemented the APC manifesto. And in so doing has changed Kaduna State for the better, in a way that has never been done before.”

“The pacesetter APC government of Kaduna State has delivered progressive results for the people of Kaduna State on all counts. The urban renewal programme has changed the face of Kaduna city and is changing Kafanchan and Zaria. These investments in infrastructure did not just start with the launch of the urban renewal programme in June 2019.”

“It is this Nasir El-Rufai APC government that on 27 May 2017 completed the Zaria Water Project that had been abandoned by two PDP governors after Governor Namadi Sambo who initiated it before he was appointed Vice President of Nigeria. Phases 1 and II of the Zaria Water Project have since been completed. With Phase III, the project is being extended to supply water to neighbouring local governments, besides Zaria and Sabon-Gari LGAs who were the first beneficiaries.”

“Governor El-Rufai’s sense of purpose, clarity of vision and determination to solve problems ensured that he delivered Zaria Water within two years of assuming office. He cleared the mess of incompetence and indifference the PDP had displayed towards this priority project. Malam Nasir El-Rufai has infused a sense of hard work, commitment to results, boldness to confront challenges and transparency about accomplishments and setbacks into the governance of the state, refreshing qualities that differentiate the APC government from much of the sorry nonsense of the past.”

“Led by Malam El-Rufai, APC government of Kaduna State has attracted $2.8bn of investments into the state. Within less than a year in office, El-Rufai got Olam to break ground for the largest hatchery project in sub-Saharan Africa in April 2016 and the project was commissioned in September 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari. The steel plant and iron ore mining complex in Gujeni, Kagarko LGA, the Tomato Jos farm and tomato processing plant in Kangimi, the OCP fertilizer plant and the Dangote-Peugeot vehicle assembly plant all testify to the hard work that has earned Kaduna State recognition as the number one state for doing business in Nigeria. These are projects creating jobs and business opportunities for the people of the state.”

“In education, El-Rufai is repositioning the sector by addressing school infrastructure and the quality of teachers. El-Rufai has given substance to the idea that the children of the poor also deserve decent education. His government has made education free and compulsory from Primary One to the completion of SS3. Where the PDP was content to let over 20,000 pupils in one primary school in Rigasa study under tents, the APC government has built new schools and more classrooms for them. Where 16 years of PDP neglect left most schools without desks, chairs, water supply and toilets, the APC has invested resources to reverse this trend. Where the PDP infected the ranks of teachers with many unqualified persons, the APC under El-Rufai is ensuring that only qualified persons can teach.”

“Many policies in the health sector have been centred around expanding the access of poor people to health care services. El-Rufai launched the revamp of 255 primary healthcare centres, equipping them with tools to aid safer delivery and reduce infant and maternal mortality. Kaduna State has also launched a contributory health insurance scheme to reduce out of pocket expenses when accessing health care. El-Rufai has upgraded general hospitals and secured accreditation for Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital as a tertiary hospital for training doctors. Capacity in the Health sector has been expanded with more personnel and better equipment.”

“There are many innovations that have enabled the APC to record these successes in governing Kaduna State. The state’s internally generated revenue has increased four times within five years, from N13bn in 2015 to N52bn in 2020. This was achieved without increasing taxes. The APC government under El-Rufai paid civil servants as much as 100% of their salary as a December bonus. Kaduna State was the first to pay the new minimum wage, starting from September 2019. This government also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on the old defined benefits scheme. As PENCOM records show, Kaduna State is one of the few states that are faithfully implementing the Contributory Pension Scheme. This government has paid over N14bn in arrears of pension and gratuity that the PDP left unpaid since 2010.”

“The APC government led by Governor El-Rufai has brought innovation and progress to Kaduna State, even as it continues to clear the mess the PDP left behind in all sectors.”

“Governance is a serious activity, meant for those with a track record of serious endeavours, vision, values and clear policies. It is not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualify them for leadership. Neither is it for persons whose record as civil servants contains no hint that they are capable of serious responsibility. It is not for persons who for two years remained clueless when fate handed them power, concentrating instead on their own vain looks and grand titles. This cast of characters is clear evidence that the PDP is clearly wedded to the sorry past, but the people of Kaduna State have moved on.”

“The PDP is often quick to introduce politics but just like in 2015 and 2019, the people of Kaduna State will reject a party that for 16 years was unable to do much to either inspire progress and development or deliver good governance.”

“Our people have seen beyond those who think that their own bread is buttered by promoting dependence rather than a serious effort to address poverty, empower people and expand equal opportunity.”

