By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

SENATOR Wilson Ake on Sunday projected strongly that Senator Magnus Abe will emerge Rivers state Governor come 2023 because he is most deserving and widely accepted among electorates in the state.

Ake so asserted in Omoku, Ogbe-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Headquarters where Abe was hosted to the area’s inauguration of his support group, Rivers Voice of Freedom.

Dismissing the antagonism against Abe by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi’s camp of Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), Ake addressing a mammoth Omoku crowd expressed joy that the people now understand that Abe has done no wrong to be denied Rivers governorship.

Ake asked, “What has this young refined, credible and capable Ogoniman done to deserve the conspiracy of induced hate by a few power-hungry persons? Abe has done no wrong. He has offended nobody.

“It is for the good of Rivers state that the people cannot be deceived anymore. They now know Abe has done no wrong. And by popular consent, we are looking at the next Governor of Rivers state. The massive support he is enjoying even out of public office explains it all.”

Abe in his remarks on the occasion told the people, “Being governor is not really about me, but about Rivers people and what they truly want. It is about doing the right thing, upholding truth and justice. And as long as you stand with me, I will remain standing and nobody can stop us.”

