At least 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country have concluded plans to converge on Abuja next week Tuesday, in a solidarity walk for Governor Yahaya Bello of the Kogi State presidential quest.

The solidarity walk is tagged, “One Million Women March for GYB”.

Operating under the auspices of Women United For Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL), the women groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, will storm Abuja to drum support for the Governor, ahead of 2023 presidential election.

According to the organisers, the women groups, having come to the obvious conclusion that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, have taken it upon themselves to collectively canvas support for Bello, who they said had demonstrated the ability to resolve the myriads of challenges confronting Nigeria.

The Global Coordinator of WUYABEL, Dr Hanatu Adeeko who announced this in Abuja, explained that the gathering will be the first of its kind “especially now that the political stage is almost set”.

According to the women of a substance across key sectors of the Nigerian economy, “Bello, as governor, has redefined governance in Kogi State with sterling and verifiable performance, especially in the areas of women and youth empowerment, poverty alleviation programs, massive infrastructure development, and health care delivery among others,”

Dr Adeeko, a Physician, said, “He (Governor Bello) has empowered and supported women to grow. No state in Nigeria has given more positions to women than Kogi. And sincerely, the state is getting it right in critical areas. We want to encourage other Governors to walk the talk by standing with that one Governor that has made us proud. Governor Yahaya Bello must know that once he has women on his side, he can go to sleep. We believe in his capacity and will make it happen.

“This will be the first in a long while that women on their own will come together in their numbers to speak with one voice.

“We are coming to Abuja to demand that the status quo must be changed. This is the time for us to yield power to younger people, especially those who have given a good account of themselves in other places they’ve rendered service.

“We have observed closely the people that are showing interest in the presidency and if we continue to keep quiet, the change we desire may not manifest. This is the reason different women groups are coming to Abuja to say it loud and clear that it is Yahaya Bello or nobody,” he stated.

The organisers further expressed optimism that Bello’s presidency would usher in a breath of fresh air while asking Nigerians from all walks of life to support the project as it would be “a clear departure from the old order.”

