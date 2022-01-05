… to spend N845m on travels

… as fuel, computers, miscellaneous gulp N261m

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, OAuGF, is to get N29 million for its annual Auditor-Generals’ conference, according to the federal government’s 2022 budget signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week.

Having a total budgetary allocation of N4.695 billion; fuel and lubricants, motor vehicle and plant generator fuel costs, gulped N44 million. While purchasing of computers, scanners, shredders and printers gobbled N39 million.

A total of N191 million was budgeted for miscellaneous, out of which N19 million would be spent on “Refreshments and Meals,” “Honorarium and Sitting Allowance,” while welfare packages received N112 million.

According to the budget, N845 million was provided for travels and transport, which saw “Local Travel and Transport,” getting N532,316,797 and “International Travels and Transport,” to take N313,165,192.

Under projects, rehabilitation and repairs of the Audit House, Abuja, as well as furnishing of head office and state offices got N10 million and N5 million respectively.

The creation of work stations was allocated N15.566 million, with N21.500 million earmarked for monitoring and evaluation of capital projects nationwide, while N33.024 million will be used for audit operational vehicles.

Another N10 million was provisioned for Auditing of the Federation Account.