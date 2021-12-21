Fast rising and one of the most exciting new generation talents staking a claim in the Nigerian music scene Eskydo in a recent interview speaks about his journey so far and what to expect in 2022.

Ebenezer Olasukanmi, popularly known as Eskydo is a Nigerian Singer and songwriter, gradually gaining attention with his sensational inducing covers on social media that have since arrested the attention of key personalities.

His dedication to music is inspired by Afrobeats greats like Wande Coal, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide and Niniola. Speaking on what got him into music, he described having the gift at an early age when he felt it easier to express himself more in music hence how he finds it so easy to pass his message across in his sound.

Zero to Hero competition that happened in Ibadan and was organized by Keanzo Music Africa was a major game changer in my music career as it opened up a bigger picture than I had in mind. Winning the competition literally changed my perspective and opened more clearer doors for me.

I’m coming out with my own type of tune and sound as I don’t have anyone I sound like or I want to sound like. I just do my music and try my best on it.

Speaking on upcoming projects “I’m working on a lot of projects right now, I’m working on my EP working so hard to make sure I don’t disappoint everyone that’s supporting me out there.” He said.

Eskydo is one new school act you should look out for come 2022.

You can connect with him on IG @Eksydo_tunes