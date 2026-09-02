Zamfara APC stages solidarity walk for Tinubu over Yari’s appointment

President Tinubu

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

GUSAU — The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has staged a solidarity walk in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the appointment of former governor of the state, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, as Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The walk, organised by the A.A. Yari Political Organisation in collaboration with the Shehu Movement Organisation and Yari 774 Initiative for Asiwaju 2027, began at the Trade Fair Complex and ended at the Zamfara State Government House in Gusau.

In separate speeches, the organisers described Yari’s appointment as a strategic decision that would strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

They also pledged to mobilise massive support for Tinubu’s re-election bid, saying Yari’s appointment would help propel the party towards what they described as the “promised land.”

APC stakeholders, party loyalists and supporters of President Tinubu participated in the walk, which resulted in the partial closure of major roads in Gusau, the state capital.

Speaking during the event, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Moyi Birnin Magaji, said Tinubu would receive massive votes from the people of Zamfara in the 2027 general election.

Moyi later presented a letter of appreciation to Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mumini on behalf of President Tinubu.

In his remarks, Mumini expressed satisfaction with the large turnout, saying the crowd demonstrated the level of support for the President and the state government.

He said President Tinubu and Governor Dauda Lawal would enjoy massive support for their re-election bids in the 2027 general elections.